As a child in the 1980s, Jurij Dreo used to watch Star Trek on TV. “Whenever someone was horribly injured,” he recalls, “either the doctor came or they got taken to the doctor’s office. And the doctor just picked up a little gadget, waved it over their body, and immediately knew what was wrong.”

As an adult, he realised that reality was often light years away from this science fiction, at least in treatment of disorders of the brain. While doctors had access to point-of-care testing for other organs—lungs, liver, kidneys, heart—there was no clinical test for issues concerning the brain that was definitive, useful for early detection, and widely available. Instead, doctors would give patients a pen-and-paper cognitive test to fill out, or else send them for expensive tests such as an MRI or PET scan.

Dreo studied medicine in his native Slovenia but realised that his strengths lay in translating scientific findings into clinical practice. He was working as a researcher at a neuroscience lab when he met David Sakić, a cognitive scientist.

The two brain enthusiasts decided to leave academia for the startup life, creating the company BrainTrip to “empower physicians by bringing brain scanning to the point of care.”

BrainTrip was a finalist in the European Investment Bank Institute’s 2023 Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises startups making a positive impact socially, environmentally, or ethically.