Education and training

We help to prepare EU citizens to address current and future global challenges, such as the transition towards cleaner technologies and renewable energy sources to fight climate change. In this context, we also support the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area.
Projects eligible for financing
We finance projects that:
- increase the quality and capacity of education facilities, especially by upgrading school premises and backing training schemes.
- support student loan schemes or pan-European student mobility programmes.
