Search En menu en ClientConnect
Close ClientConnect
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Education and training

Education and training are arguably the most efficient tools to support human empowerment and development. Knowledge and skills are the prerequisite to help employability and foster social inclusion, while research and innovation are key to make society more competitive and create new jobs.

The EIB invests in education, research and innovation to overcome structural weaknesses in Europe's economy and to improve its competitiveness and sustainability.

  Find out more about our work on Innovation, digital and human capital

Download the Education Overview 2023  

We help to prepare EU citizens to address current and future global challenges, such as the transition towards cleaner technologies and renewable energy sources to fight climate change. In this context, we also support the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area.

Projects eligible for financing

We finance projects that:

  • increase the quality and capacity of education facilities, especially by upgrading school premises and backing training schemes.
  • support student loan schemes or pan-European student mobility programmes.

Browse our projects

EIB projects under appraisal

EIB financed projects

Contact us

Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?

We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    24 January 2025

    Digital literacy in Serbia: Nemanja's story

    Nemanja, a 13-year-old pupil from a small village in Serbia, faces numerous challenges in pursuing his dreams. As a member of the Roma community, he has limited access to educational resources. Thanks to the Connected Schools Project supported by the EIB in Serbia, over 3 800 schools across the country, including Nemanja's, now have ultra-fast internet. This access allows him to learn digital skills and access the information he needs to chase his dreams and secure a job in the future.

    Education and training Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Social infrastructure
  • 9 January 2025

    Digital schools across Serbia

    A programme for digitalisation in Serbia's schools helps the Roma minority

    Internet Digital and telecoms Telecommunication Technology Western Balkans Schools Education and training Development solutions Information technology Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 21 November 2024

    Climate-proofing education

    Tackling the education and climate crisis together could protect and improve schools while also creating a generate of climate savvy children.

    Environment Climate Education and training Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 26 September 2024

    Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school

    With Team Europe support, Montenegro is investing in its schools and education system to give students the skills they need to support the economy.

    Infrastructure Western Balkans Education and training Montenegro EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Social infrastructure
  • 23 August 2024

    Business in a bomb shelter

    The EU finances a private equity firm that helps Ukrainian companies expand internationally during the war

    SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Covid-19 Education and training Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 8 May 2024

    Higher education conquests aided by new campus

    Nova SBE enriches the academic offer in Portugal with new academic and professional opportunities.

    Infrastructure Education and training Portugal European Union Social infrastructure
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Schools for Spain’s suburbs

    Madrid builds schools for 58 000 children in new suburbs, backed by a loan from the EU’s financing arm

    Infrastructure Urban development Education and training Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Sustainable housing in Portugal

    As an influx of people flee Lisbon’s housing market, Loures develops urban plan to boost housing, while tackling climate change.

    Infrastructure Education and training Portugal European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Extraordinary schooling in Italy

    A new Milan school shows how innovative EU financing can boost Italy education and improve learning.

    Infrastructure Education and training Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: Climate-conscious healthcare in the Netherlands

    HMC upgrades infrastructure and energy efficiency to cut carbon footprint and boost patient care with EU backing

    Infrastructure Health and life sciences Climate change Climate Education and training Sustainability The Netherlands European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
More stories  

Stay up to date

NEWS
More news
PUBLICATIONS
More publications
VIDEOS
More videos