The new Nova School of Business and Economics (Nova SBE) campus marks an important milestone for higher education in Portugal.

Located in Carcavelos with a surface area of 84 000 m2, the new campus has transformed Portugal’s university ecosystem. Some 3 200 students currently benefit from its dynamic environment.

“This space is open to people, dialogue and new opportunities, which enables us to adopt a new way of life – the Nova lifestyle. To achieve our goals, our community, which strives to develop talent and knowledge while having an impact on the world, has been a key factor. Thanks to this community, our institution has been able to record strong growth and establish itself as one of the leading management schools in Europe, as shown by the current Financial Times rankings, said Pedro Oliveira, Dean of Nova SBE.”

Work began in 2016 and the campus opened in the 2018-2019 academic year, showcasing modern facilities, including amphitheatres, classrooms, offices, a library, sports and catering facilities as well as new student accommodation.

Combining academic tradition with innovative entrepreneurship, the inauguration of Nova SBE marked a key turning point.

The Faculty of Economics received financial support under the Investment Plan for Europe in the form of a €16 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). These substantial resources contributed to turning an ambitious vision – the construction of a new university campus – into reality.

This project was one of the first in Portugal to receive direct support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). It demonstrates the EIB’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion. By investing in knowledge and innovation, this project paves the way for better qualified future generations, while fostering an innovative workforce with a more comprehensive skill set.