In creating new academic and professional opportunities for future entrepreneurs, Nova School of Business and Economics enhances the academic offer in Portugal.
The new Nova School of Business and Economics (Nova SBE) campus marks an important milestone for higher education in Portugal.
Located in Carcavelos with a surface area of 84 000 m2, the new campus has transformed Portugal’s university ecosystem. Some 3 200 students currently benefit from its dynamic environment.
“This space is open to people, dialogue and new opportunities, which enables us to adopt a new way of life – the Nova lifestyle. To achieve our goals, our community, which strives to develop talent and knowledge while having an impact on the world, has been a key factor. Thanks to this community, our institution has been able to record strong growth and establish itself as one of the leading management schools in Europe, as shown by the current Financial Times rankings, said Pedro Oliveira, Dean of Nova SBE.”
Work began in 2016 and the campus opened in the 2018-2019 academic year, showcasing modern facilities, including amphitheatres, classrooms, offices, a library, sports and catering facilities as well as new student accommodation.
Combining academic tradition with innovative entrepreneurship, the inauguration of Nova SBE marked a key turning point.
The Faculty of Economics received financial support under the Investment Plan for Europe in the form of a €16 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). These substantial resources contributed to turning an ambitious vision – the construction of a new university campus – into reality.
This project was one of the first in Portugal to receive direct support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). It demonstrates the EIB’s commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion. By investing in knowledge and innovation, this project paves the way for better qualified future generations, while fostering an innovative workforce with a more comprehensive skill set.
Internationalisation: a core element
Nova SBE aims to expand the academic influence of Nova University Lisbon and consolidate its position as a hub attracting students, businesses and teachers from across the globe.
By making internationalisation a core element of its strategy, the school intends to stand out as a structure promoting dialogue and diversity.
In addition to increasing Nova SBE’s physical capacity, this project underpins its commitment to academic innovation and R&D.
By implementing advanced teaching methods that focus on interactive and personalised learning, Nova SBE is at the forefront of business schools in Europe.
“The EIB funding was aimed at supporting the necessary extension of the Nova SBE campus, but another primary goal was to contribute to the key role of universities in promoting innovation and competitiveness,” said António Almeida, Principal Advisor at the EIB.
Commitment to talent, innovation and sustainability
Strategic partnerships with other renowned universities and international corporations enable Nova SBE to attract students and teachers worldwide. The educational experience is thus enriched by a variety of cultural and professional opportunities. These collaborations facilitate exchanges between universities and joint research projects that benefit teaching and research.
The Carcavelos campus is also equipped with modern infrastructure enabling Nova SBE to host various academic and professional events and thus act as a bridge between the academic and business worlds.
The campus serves as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Various programmes and initiatives have been put in place to support startups and new businesses created by current and former students. Nova SBE Venture Lab provides access to resources, mentoring and a network of investors that help turn innovative ideas into viable business projects.
Nova SBE also strives to generate social and environmental impact. The campus was designed with a strong focus on sustainability. To minimise its environmental impact, green technologies have been used. This commitment to sustainability is fully in line with the global sustainable development goals and underlines the sense of responsibility shown by the institution by promoting practices that benefit society and the environment.
In addition to the implementation of its university programmes, Nova SBE plays an active role within the local community, promoting culture and well-being through a range of cultural activities and events open to the public. To this end, the school hosts conferences, seminars, artistic and musical workshops and other initiatives that bolster the university’s role as a place of learning and culture.