Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school

Decades of urbanisation and funding shortages have placed a strain on Montenegro’s education system. Now, with funding from Team Europe, the country is investing in its education system to prepare students with the skills they need for the job market and the Western Balkan country’s bid to join Europe’s single market.

The government’s new Montenegro education programme aims to transform the learning experience for generations of pupils and provide them with the skills required for innovation and growth.

The funds will enable the reconstruction, digitalisation and equipping of 13 education facilities, including kindergartens, primary, vocational and secondary schools. The investments will create up to 1,700 new places for pupils and 530 full-time jobs for teachers, once the project is completed in 2027.

“The education sector in Montenegro is in need of attention and faces many challenges,” says Yngve Engstrom, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Montenegro.

“We hope that these investments will improve the conditions for Montenegrin students, teachers and other school personnel and that they will support the comprehensive reforms needed in the education sector,” he added.

EU funds will also finance the construction of a new primary school in the capital city, Podgorica, that will use at least 20% less energy and water than comparable facilities and set a new energy efficiency standard for public buildings.