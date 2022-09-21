There is a light at the end of the tunnel for railways in the Western Balkans, whose tracks suffer from decades of inadequate maintenance. An operating speed of 100 km/h or higher is possible on only 31% of the region’s railways, because the network is in poor condition. But modernisation of the railway network, rolling stock and logistics is becoming a priority for governments and policymakers as well as other market players.

Look at recent improvements to the rail route between Bar and Vrbnica in Montenegro.

“Railroad infrastructure investments here resulted in improvement of the technical condition of the railway line elements and structures, leading to increased traffic safety and quality of service for freight and passenger transport,” says Dragan Radević, deputy chief executive for capital investments at Railway Infrastructure of Montenegro. “The project will directly benefit 1.2 million passengers using the line annually and, indirectly, the broader economy by facilitating trade, regional integration and sustainable growth..”

According to Radević, people from the less developed northern part of Montenegro, particularly students who use the railway as a practical and economic link to Podgorica and the Adriatic Coast, as well as tourists from Serbia, will now become more frequent users of the railway.

The rehabilitation of the rail is also increasing speeds.

“The maximum speed can be increased to 80 km/h following the reconstruction of the entire line,” Radević adds.

The rehabilitation of sections along the Bar-Vrbnica route on Montenegro’s Orient/East-Med Corridor is backed by a €20 million loan from the European Investment Bank. The loan is complemented by a €20 million EU grant channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework. Around this rail section, the European Union has allocated more than €13 million to the preparation of investment packages, as well as urgent rehabilitation works along slopes in danger of landslides.