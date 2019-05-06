MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

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Summary sheet
- Education - Education
The project consists of the construction and/or renovation of public education infrastructure including kindergartens, elementary (primary) schools, gymnasium (secondary) schools and vocational education schools in Montenegro. The project also includes provision of new Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) equipment as well as furniture for schools and specific equipment for vocational schools.
This project is part of an education strategy aimed at upgrading the physical and human capital of schools, with the objective to improve education attainments and learning outcomes.
The project is expected to be located in locations where existing school and education infrastructure exists or be redeveloping existing brown-field sites that are no longer used. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU - the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive - and therefore be subject to screening. Current Montenegrin EIA legislation would screen the project components prior to providing development consent. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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