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MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 48,973,864
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 48,973,864
Education : € 48,973,864
Signature date(s)
1/04/2025 : € 1,980,000
22/02/2024 : € 10,993,864
20/06/2025 : € 18,000,000
6/11/2019 : € 18,000,000
(*) Including a € 1,980,000 Investment Grants provided by the COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED ,a € 10,993,864 Investment Grants provided by the COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Other links
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Montenegro: First EIB loan for education projects
Related press
Montenegro: Up to €2.9 million EIB grant to improve education
Related story
Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school
Related story
Investment to boost education standards in Montenegro
Related story
How Europe’s clean energy transition is shielding its economy from global energy shocks

Summary sheet

Release date
6 May 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/11/2019
20180231
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
MONTENEGRO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 49 million
EUR 76 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and/or renovation of public education infrastructure including kindergartens, elementary (primary) schools, gymnasium (secondary) schools and vocational education schools in Montenegro. The project also includes provision of new Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) equipment as well as furniture for schools and specific equipment for vocational schools.

This project is part of an education strategy aimed at upgrading the physical and human capital of schools, with the objective to improve education attainments and learning outcomes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be located in locations where existing school and education infrastructure exists or be redeveloping existing brown-field sites that are no longer used. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU - the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive - and therefore be subject to screening. Current Montenegrin EIA legislation would screen the project components prior to providing development consent. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
18/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Montenegro: First EIB loan for education projects
Related press
Montenegro: Up to €2.9 million EIB grant to improve education

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Publication Date
18 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88777461
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180231
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Data sheet
MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Related press
Montenegro: First EIB loan for education projects
Related press
Montenegro: Up to €2.9 million EIB grant to improve education
Related story
Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school
Related story
Investment to boost education standards in Montenegro
Related story
How Europe’s clean energy transition is shielding its economy from global energy shocks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Montenegro: First EIB loan for education projects
Related press
Montenegro: Up to €2.9 million EIB grant to improve education
Related story
Montenegro’s digital transition starts at school
Related story
Investment to boost education standards in Montenegro
Related story
How Europe’s clean energy transition is shielding its economy from global energy shocks
Other links
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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