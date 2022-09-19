Education is under severe pressure. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and pushed 1.6 billion children either to online learning or out of education completely. School is slowly returning to normal, but the scars are apparent. Children’s learning has suffered, and this will have an impact on their educational success and further widen the gap between advantaged and disadvantage students. That could ultimately affect future prosperity.

The economic ramifications of disrupted learning are staggering — one study estimates that the generation of students affected by the pandemic could lose up to $17 trillion in lifetime earnings, because they may drop out of school prematurely or fail to compete effectively in the workforce. A crisis in education was stirring even before the pandemic. Children in some middle- or lower-income countries weren’t acquiring the skills they needed, despite spending years in the classroom.

The United Nations Transforming Education Summit on 16-19 September is an opportunity to examine the issues facing education, such as quality, inclusion and equity, and to elevate them to the global political agenda. Silvia Guallar Artal, Martin Humburg, Nihan Koseleci Blanchy — economists in the Education and Public Research Division at the European Investment Bank (EIB) — talk about the need to help children catch up and the ways donors and development banks can support governments’ efforts to rebuild education.