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HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 300,000,000
Education : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/06/2015 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
11 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/06/2015
20140134
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
CITY OF HELSINKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of investments in education infrastructure in the City of Helsinki from 2014-2018, comprising both construction of new infrastructure as well as the restoration, renovation or extension of existing facilities.

The project is aimed at upgrading and modernising the elementary, upper comprehensive, upper secondary schools estate and vocational schools/ institutes, including facilities for children with special educational needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC, 1992/13/EEC and 1336/2013/CE]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
8 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56872534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140134
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129272009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140134
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
HELSINKI EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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