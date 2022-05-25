When schools all over the world closed in March 2020, Ivana Mažar Marušić, a teacher at Dragutin Tadijanovic Primary School in Vukovar, Croatia, was just one of millions of educators who had to adapt quickly. But unlike many others, she was ready to move her classes online. “No matter which class a teacher taught, or which grade our students attended, overnight, we had all become first graders in our new online school.”

Long before the word “lockdown” became part of our daily vocabulary, Croatia had started working on bringing its schools into the digital age. Ivana’s school was chosen as one of 151 participants in the pilot phase of a nationwide digitalisation project led by CARNET, the Croatian National Research and Education Network. 920 teachers and over 6 000 students in these schools were provided with laptops, tablets and presentation equipment, as well as better connectivity. “Thanks to the equipment and the training the teachers had received, we were ready for online classes within two days from when the school closed,” Ivana says.

Going digital

The pilot phase was followed by the launch of the second stage of the project in 2018. The plan is to fully digitalise more than 1 300 primary, secondary and art schools in Croatia by the end of 2023. On top of that, more than 20 000 teachers and other educational staff will undergo various trainings. The aim is to not only provide all Croatian schools with IT equipment, but also to educate the teachers, as well as create digital educational content, thus raising the digital maturity level of Croatian schools.