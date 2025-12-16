TECHEU VD OQTECH (IEU TI 2)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project relates to the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in the continuous development of its LEO satellite telecommunications technology in line with international mobile communication standards, as well as the acquisition, insurance and launch of 22 satellites and investments in hosted payloads in 14 additional satellites owned by third parties to complete its initial constellation.
The project's objectives are to deploy satellite communication infrastructures targeting underserved regions worldwide and to foster European innovation. It supports the growth of a leading European player in satellite communications, aiming to deliver narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services and direct-to-mobile (D2M) connectivity for terrestrial 5G devices from space. The financing strengthens the EU's strategic "New Space" industry and is aligned with European space policy and autonomy goals.
The project is in line with InvestEU objective of developing the space sector. It makes an important contribution to TechEU under the "Digitalisation and technological innovation" core strategic priority.
This operation will co-finance research & development and capital investments in Luxembourg (EU). More specifically, EIB financing will be used to support the continued development and expansion of the promoter's satellite fleet for narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) and direct to mobile (D2M) communications, adding new functions and increased efficiency to the satellites and connectivity services. These investments are expected to position the Company to participate in the projected growth of space-based IoT and D2M communications in the coming years. The Company's solution targets in particular rural and remote areas not served by terrestrial networks and it is ideal for low-power, low-data IoT applications.
The operation represents EIB's second New Space loan in Luxembourg complementing prior investment across the EU space value chain. By providing much needed risk capital for the development of cutting-edge European solutions for satellite-based 5G connectivity the operation contributes to strengthening European technological leadership and strategic autonomy in this critical sector.
The EIB Venture Debt complements the new ongoing round, acting as a catalyst for new shareholder participation. Moreover, the loan will grant "equity like" risk capital at longer maturities and later repayments than current market standards for venture debt, allowing greater managerial focus on business execution thanks to a more stable capital structure.
The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities to be carried out in existing facilities already approved for these purposes. These specific R&D activities are not mentioned explicitly in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU).
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.