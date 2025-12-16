TECHEU VD OQTECH (IEU TI 2)

Release date: 18 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryOQ TECHNOLOGY SARL
Location
Description
The project relates to the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in the continuous development of its LEO satellite telecommunications technology in line with international mobile communication standards, as well as the acquisition, insurance and launch of 22 satellites and investments in hosted payloads in 14 additional satellites owned by third parties to complete its initial constellation.
Objectives
The project's objectives are to deploy satellite communication infrastructures targeting underserved regions worldwide and to foster European innovation. It supports the growth of a leading European player in satellite communications, aiming to deliver narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services and direct-to-mobile (D2M) connectivity for terrestrial 5G devices from space. The financing strengthens the EU's strategic "New Space" industry and is aligned with European space policy and autonomy goals.
Sector(s)
- Telecom - Information and communication
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 83 million
Environmental aspects
The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities to be carried out in existing facilities already approved for these purposes. These specific R&D activities are not mentioned explicitly in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU).
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Approved - 16/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).