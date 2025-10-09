TECHEU VD SYNERISE (IEU FT)

Summary sheet
The project supports the global expansion and development of advanced technologies by Synerise, an innovative Polish deep-tech company specialising in behavioural AI and big data solutions. The Synerise platform allows hyper-personalisation and insight-driven decision making based through data science. It covers a broad range of use cases and enables organisations to track, understand and address customers' preferences, needs and behaviours, avoid fraud and offer personalised customer experiences to maximise value.
The project aims to accelerate research, development and innovation (RDI) investments and enhance in-house sales and marketing capabilities over the period 2025-2028.
The operation is in line with the InvestEU objective of development, deployment and scaling up of digital technologies and services in particular through Artificial Intelligence, as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation. The project finances the development and deployment of an innovative behavioural data solution. It supports investments in Digital Technologies aligned with Horizon Europe and which are key to strengthening the competitiveness of the sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while fully contributing to the Bank's core strategic priority '"Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and the Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry. This operation addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to the development, adoption and scaling-up of advanced digital technologies in the EU. It supports both the relevant RDI and market expansion to build scale. The InvestEU quasi-equity financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and Midcaps, allowing the Company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth. The envisaged EIB financing provides Synerise with a funding solution with better financial terms (fixed rate, longer tenor and availability period) and tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
