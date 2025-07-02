TECH EU SYNERISE (IEU FT)

Reference: 20240669

Release date: 2 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SYNERISE SA

The project supports the global expansion and development of advanced technologies by Synerise, an innovative Polish deep-tech company specialising in behavioural AI and big data solutions. The Synerise platform allows hyper-personalisation and insight-driven decision making based through data science. It covers a broad range of use cases and enables organisations to track, understand and address customers' preferences, needs and behaviours, avoid fraud and offer personalised customer experiences to maximise value.

Objectives

The project aims to accelerate research, development and innovation (RDI) investments and enhance in-house sales and marketing capabilities over the period 2025-2028.

Sector(s)

Services - Information and communication

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 54 million

Environmental aspects

The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Status

Under appraisal