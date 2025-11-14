EIB Group ramps up support for technological innovation in Poland

EIB

The European Investment Fund (EIF) will allocate PLN 500 million and assume the management of the new Future Tech Poland fund (part of Innovate Poland).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide a €25 million loan to Synerise for research and development, and international expansion.

The Polish Development Fund (PFR) will be the country’s first partner of the EIB Group platform connecting innovative ventures with investors and capital.

The EIB Group is significantly increasing support to develop technological innovation in Poland. On 14 November, the development bank of the EU announced its participation in the national investment mobilisation programme Innovate Poland, granted strategic financing to cutting-edge tech company Synerise, and launched cooperation with PFR on a new digital platform that helps innovative projects access available funding.

The EIF, part of the EIB Group, will allocate PLN 500 million and act as manager of the new fund-of-funds Future Tech Poland, which will focus on mobilising venture capital investments under the Innovate Poland programme to promote economic innovation, announced today by Minister of Finance Andrzej Domański.

The EIB also signed a €25 million venture debt financing agreement with Synerise, a firm offering AI and automation solutions for business. The company will use the funds to implement a €54 million programme to develop next-generation AI-driven behavioural analysis technology. Synerise plans to expand its proprietary infrastructure for advanced big data analytics, and to grow sales in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

“From concept to IPO – today, the EIB Group presents a comprehensive offering of financial and advisory support for projects that help develop breakthrough technologies in Poland. First, the EIF is actively involved in the Polish plan to foster companies at an early stage of development. We are bringing financing and fund management experience to Innovate Poland,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. “Second, the EIB has granted a long-term loan with preferential conditions to a Polish company offering the most advanced technological solutions in AI and data analysis. Our cooperation with Synerise is a great example of effective support for the ambitious development of domestic innovation leaders, which strengthens Europe’s competitive position in the global technology race. Third, we also support the dynamic growth of the innovation ecosystem through advisory services and the new TechEU online platform Investment Readiness Checker, which helps to connect innovative ideas with available capital.”

Support for young companies: Future Tech Poland

The Future Tech Poland fund will reach PLN 1.5 billion thanks to contributions from the EIF (PLN 500 million) and Polish development bank Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (PLN 1 billion). It will strengthen the growth and position of Polish startups by investing in venture capital funds that finance firms with high growth potential.

Beyond providing new resources and boosting the local venture capital and startup market, Future Tech Poland will significantly scale Polish venture capital funds, cementing Poland’s role as a hub for high-risk innovative ventures. Following the forthcoming agreement between the EIF and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, the first projects will be approved this year, with full programme implementation by end of 2027.

Funding Synerise’s ambitious growth

The strategic financing granted to Synerise, one of the most renowned technology startups in Central and Eastern Europe, aligns with the EIB Group’s mission to promote innovative, sustainable development and a knowledge-based economy as part of a globally competitive Europe.

“Partnering with the EIB is a milestone for both Synerise and the EU innovation ecosystem. It confirms that deep-tech built on scientific rigour and top-tier AI can can be developed in Europe and compete globally. With EIB support, we can accelerate our AI research and strengthen our international presence. Our example proves that technology, developed responsibly, can positively influence the way organisations and societies make decisions,” Synerise CEO and founder Jarosław Królewski said.

Synerise’s platform automates business decisions, provides personalised services to online users, and enables multi-faceted interpretation of their behaviours in real time. Each month, the company processes over 42 billion events, and its proprietary Terrarium engine handles over 140 billion queries. It achieves peaks of over 30 000 AI decisions per second and scans more than 6 billion behavioural profiles every day.

TechEU financing and advisory services

The funding for Synerise came from TechEU, a flagship EIB Group programme and the largest financing plan for innovation and breakthrough technology in EU history. The EIB Group has scaled up financing for this purpose to €70 billion by the end of 2027. It aims to mobilise €250 billion of new investment in key areas like AI, quantum computing, digital infrastructure, biotechnology and advanced medical technologies, security and defence, clean energy, and semiconductors.

TechEU is targeted to startups, scale-ups, small and medium firms, and innovative projects across the European Union, and aims to improve access to finance for key actors in the innovation ecosystem. It offers equity and quasi-equity financing, loans and guarantees.

In addition to tailored financing for high-growth companies, TechEU also provides a proprietary digital platform: the Investment Readiness Checker. Aimed at investors and innovative enterprises at various stages of development, it is a one-stop shop where they can easily check the availability of financing in the European Union.

More than 800 startups have registered since the platform was launched in July this year. As of today, the platform also includes information on investment funds working with PFR Ventures. This marks the latest stage of close collaboration between the EIB Group and the PFR Group to support economic growth and innovation in Poland

PFR’s involvement in the EIB Group platform is an important step in building a strong innovation ecosystem in the country. The new platform will help ambitious entrepreneurs quickly find suitable investors and funding – not only domestically, but across Europe. This will give Polish startups easier access to capital, advisory services and partnerships essential for developing modern technologies and a knowledge-based economy,” said PFR President and CEO Piotr Matczuk.

Background information

EIB Group

The EIB is an EU body created to finance investments that pursue EU policy objectives. Owned by the Member States, its role is to provide long-term loans aligned with its eight core priorities: It works to create a stronger Europe and promote global prosperity by supporting investments in climate and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, social and territorial cohesion, agriculture, social infrastructure development and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the EIF, signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The Group’s target for the current year is a record €100 billion in investments to strengthen the defence and energy sectors and Europe’s technological advantages.

Last year, the EIB Group granted Poland €5.7 billion in new financing, almost half of which was allocated to climate and environmental projects, including the energy transition. Investments in innovation, digitalisation and human capital totalled €840 million, while the EIF doubled its engagement in Poland, to €1.3 billion. Financing under InvestEU supporting high-risk investments rose to over €900 million.

Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Approximately half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

In addition to financing, the EIB offers advisory services to help public and private entities prepare and implement high-quality projects. Last year, the EIB’s advisory services helped launch €200 billion in investments in the European Union and beyond.

Synerise

Synerise is a Polish deep-tech company specialising in advanced AI, big data and real-time technologies. Known worldwide for breakthrough AI research, its proprietary tool BaseModel.ai for behavioural data analysis achieved world-class results in recommendation benchmarks. Founded in Kraków in 2013, Synerise has been recognised by Google, Microsoft, EY, Deloitte and the Financial Times. Today, it operates over 460 production sites, serves over 200 enterprise organisations, and collaborates with more than 70 global partners.

PFR

PFR is the Polish development fund, a development institution supporting Poland’s sustainable economic growth. As a state-owned commercial company, it invests in strategically significant projects while ensuring market returns.

Key activities include boosting the international competitiveness of Polish firms, accelerating the energy transition, fostering innovation ecosystems, developing capital markets, and building long-term economic and defence resilience. As of 2025, PFR has directly invested PLN 8 billion in Polish companies, and allocated another PLN 4.8 billion to venture capital and private equity funds, as the region’s largest institutional investor.