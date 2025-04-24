DANADS II (IEU FT)

DanAds, a repeat client of the Bank, is embarking on a significant R&D investments programme to stay competitive in the digital ads market.





The eligible areas under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and Investment Guidelines are:

(6) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, in particular through:

(a) artificial intelligence;

(f) advanced digital skills; and,

Article 5 heading 3.1.1 (b) Strategic Digital Technologies of the RIDW General Debt Schedule A.1.2 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, p. 94.





The project supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps to give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development.





The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.