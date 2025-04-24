DANADS II (IEU FT)

Reference: 20240570

Release date: 10 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

DANADS INTERNATIONAL AB

The project focuses on the further enhancement of the promoter's self-serve advertising platform by developing and using advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing as well as by investing in sales and marketing resources to expand market reach, all in order to improve the advertising experience for media owners, brands, and consumers.

Additionality and Impact

DanAds, a repeat client of the Bank, is embarking on a significant R&D investments programme to stay competitive in the digital ads market.





The eligible areas under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and Investment Guidelines are:

(6) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, in particular through:

(a) artificial intelligence;

(f) advanced digital skills; and,

Article 5 heading 3.1.1 (b) Strategic Digital Technologies of the RIDW General Debt Schedule A.1.2 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, p. 94.





The project supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps to give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development.





The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Objectives

The aim is to support research, development and innovation (RDI) investments, which includes developing a suite of AI-powered assistants using advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing, and the overall growth in target markets through dedicated marketing resources.

Sector(s)

Services - Information and communication

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 21 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 45 million

Environmental aspects

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Status

Signed - 27/06/2025