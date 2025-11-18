TECHEU VD OPTICS11 (IEU FT)

Signature(s)
Optics 11 develops advanced fibre optic sensing technology, with a focus on applications in the Energy and (Underwater) Security sectors.
The aim is to further develop Optics11's three flagship products (OptiFender, OptiArray and OptiBarrier) and expand their presence in target markets through dedicated sales efforts. In detail: - OptiFender is designed to monitor high voltage (HV) and medium voltage (MV) assets, such as transformers, switchgear, and HV cable accessories; - OptiArray is a fibre sensing system primarily intended for underwater surveillance in anti-submarine warfare; - OptiBarrier is a static underwater acoustic monitoring system, mounted on tripods, aimed at advanced seabed monitoring and the protection of underwater infrastructures.
The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services. It contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - RDI. The Project consists of private sector investments in photonics. Photonics is one of the key areas supported by the InvestEU program. It is recognized as a Key Enabling Technology (KET) due to its significant impact on various sectors of the economy. Photonics involves the use of light (photons) to perform functions that traditionally fell within the realm of electronics, such as sensing, imaging, and communication. Moreover, the project is in line with the Europe's Digital Strategy and Digital Sovereignty. Photonics is included in the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) that aims to strengthen Europe's capabilities in microelectronics, photonics and semiconductor industries.
The Project is expected to lead to the development and deployment of innovative photonics sensing technology, generating significant positive knowledge externalities. Further, the implementation of the technology in grid monitoring is expected to free up resources for investing in grid extension to connect renewable energy sources. Additionally, its application in underwater security is expected to contribute to the Strong and Secure Europe strategic priority by facilitating the monitoring of underwater infrastructure (submarine cables, pipelines).The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities carried out in existing facilities. Consequently, the project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA 2014/52/EU).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
