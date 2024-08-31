TECHEU OPTICS11 (IEU-FT)

Reference: 20240831

Release date: 1 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

OPTICS11 BV

Optics 11 develops advanced fibre optic sensing technology, with a focus on applications in the Energy and (Underwater) Security sectors.

Objectives

The aim is to further develop Optics11's three flagship products (OptiFender, OptiArray and OptiBarrier) and expand their presence in target markets through dedicated sales efforts. In detail: - OptiFender is designed to monitor high voltage (HV) and medium voltage (MV) assets, such as transformers, switchgear, and HV cable accessories; - OptiArray is a fibre sensing system primarily intended for underwater surveillance in anti-submarine warfare; - OptiBarrier is a static underwater acoustic monitoring system, mounted on tripods, aimed at advanced seabed monitoring and the protection of underwater infrastructures.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Environmental aspects

The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities carried out in existing facilities. Consequently, the project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA 2014/52/EU).

Procurement

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal