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GATEWATCHER (IDGF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 6,000,000
France : € 19,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2025 : € 6,000,000
20/06/2025 : € 19,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2025
20240525
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
GATEWATCHER SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 71 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Gatewatcher is a cyber security company specialised in the detection of cyberthreats to protect critical networks and infrastructure. The Company uses AI and dynamic analysis techniques and offers a complete range of Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solutions that can be deployed on premise and in the cloud.

The project supports an innovative French company in its use of advanced technologies and international expansion. The project aims to accelerate R&D investments and enhance in-house sales and marketing capabilities over the period 2025-2028.

Additionality and Impact

This operation generates positive knowledge externalities and addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by increasing the level of competition and enabling the development, adoption and scaling-up of advanced cybersecurity technologies in the EU.

The project finances the development and deployment of an innovative Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution and supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (e.g. Cyber-resilience Act/NIS2 Directive). The project strengthens the competitiveness of the cyber security sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective & #34;Innovation, Digital and Human Capital", as well as to the "Strategic European Security Initiative".

The EIB financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and Midcaps, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth.

The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating funding from other investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA). The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
2 April 2025
20 June 2025
Related documents
11/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Related projects
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Publication Date
11 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
231096698
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240525
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Other links
Summary sheet
GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Data sheet
GATEWATCHER (IDGF)
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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