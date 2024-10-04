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LUMICKS (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 20,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Industry : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/10/2024 : € 8,000,000
10/10/2024 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch Life Science Tools LUMICKS secures €20 million from EIB to accelerate drug discovery for cancer.
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
28 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2024
20240116
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUMICKS (IEU LS)
LUMICKS TECHNOLOGIES BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 46 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the Research and Development investments (RDI) of Lumicks into development of next generation cell avidity and dynamic single-molecule instruments, allowing real-time analysis of molecular and cellular mechanisms and interactions. With large applications in fundamental and applied research, the new instruments can speed up and enhance success rates in drug discovery and development.

The project supports the continued development, manufacturing scale-up and market access of Cellular Avidity and Dynamic Single Molecule instruments. These tools allow research institutions, biotech and pharma companies to conduct a more efficient rational drug design and development, ultimately giving more reliable in vitro results before entering in vivo models (clinical stage).

Additionality and Impact

The Project is dedicated to the development of next generation dynamic single molecule (DSM) and cell avidity (CA) instruments. These tools allow researchers in academia and industry to decipher bridges between structure and function at molecular and cellular levels. Both instruments represent a breakthrough technology already adopted by key opinion leaders in the respective fields. Through the investments foreseen in the Project both instruments will enhance their potential in speeding up drug discovery and development, especially in the cellular therapy field, with a great potential to be disruptive for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors in the years to come. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the Life Sciences window of InvestEU, to finance research and development activities of the Company's innovative instruments, which have important social and economical benefits, linked to medical applications in understanding the underlying causes of diseases and facilitating drug development.


The financing of this Project addresses the failure in financial markets for R&D-driven European SMEs suffering from systematic shortage of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs will further contribute positively towards the leading role of Europe in medical technologies. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources in the necessary amount. Due to the volatility of European markets, which has significantly increased since 2022, access to both equity markets and commercial debt has been highly limited for risky but innovative companies such as Lumicks.


Structuring the financing as venture debt caters to the investment needs of the Company: it diversifies its sources of funding, the bullet repayment gives the company financing flexibility and the EIB may have a signalling effect and crowd-in more investors.


The EIB would not be able to provide such financing support to this operation, or not to the same extent (or quantum) without InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The related RDI activities do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
4 October 2024
10 October 2024
Related documents
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch Life Science Tools LUMICKS secures €20 million from EIB to accelerate drug discovery for cancer.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Publication Date
11 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216853963
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240116
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Data sheet
LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch Life Science Tools LUMICKS secures €20 million from EIB to accelerate drug discovery for cancer.
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Dutch Life Science Tools LUMICKS secures €20 million from EIB to accelerate drug discovery for cancer.
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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