European Commission and EIB announce new partnership to support investments in the European battery manufacturing value chain

Today, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are announcing a new partnership to support investments in the EU’s battery manufacturing sector. This partnership will see a €200 million top-up (loan guarantee) to the InvestEU programme from the EU Innovation Fund. It comes in addition to €1 billion in grants to support electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing projects via the Innovation Fund, also announced today. As part of the new partnership, the EIB envisages investing a further €1.8 billion in the wider battery value chain. These joint efforts will result in €3 billion of public support in total for the development of a competitive and sustainable European battery industry.

The €200 million InvestEU guarantee top-up by the Innovation Fund will be directed to support innovative projects along the European battery manufacturing value chain to address financing challenges by enabling additional EIB venture debt operations over the next three years. In particular, the venture debt operations will:

help companies to bridge the gap between the research and development phase and large-scale commercial deployment;

reduce market failures;

leverage public funding to mobilise private investment;

contribute to the establishment of innovative and resilient supply chains for energy storage in Europe.

Support will be directed to a wide range of battery technologies, such as developing advanced materials, components manufacturing, or innovative recycling techniques. Funding prioritises technological innovations beyond basic cell or pack assembly and excludes mining and extraction activities. The EIB will conduct a periodic application process to evaluate whether an operation is eligible under the defined top-up criteria, as well as the project's commercial and technical viability. Interested applicants can find more information on the EIB Venture debt webpage and apply through the EIB MyRequests portal.

The EIB supports the wider battery value chain, including raw materials, research, production, charging infrastructure, and recycling. Over the past six years, the Bank has provided €6 billion of financing and aims to invest a further €1.8 billion. The Innovation Fund’s €1 billion Battery call and the €200 million InvestEU guarantee top-up comes in response to the appeal made on 6 December 2023 by the previous Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič to bolster the EU's battery manufacturing industry by allocating up to €3 billion in support to the sector. This initiative aims to incentivise investment and make the European battery industry cleaner and more competitive.

Together, the InvestEU top-up, the EIB’s own-resource investments, and today’s launch of a new €1 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery-focused call for proposals from the Innovation Fund highlight the commitment of the European Commission to make the batteries manufacturing value chain more resilient and more competitive. The new partnership that the Commission and the EIB announced today also underscores the EU’s commitment to implement a circular economy and lower the environmental impact of batteries, an indispensable energy storage technology. Strengthening the continent’s battery value chain, manufacturing capabilities, and recycling processes will help support the objectives outlined in the EU Green Deal, the EU Batteries regulation, and the Net-Zero Industry Act.

“Investing in battery technology is not just an opportunity; it's a necessity for Europe's sustainable future,” said Thomas Östros, EIB Vice President in charge of energy. “By supporting innovation in the sector, we are paving the way for a robust green economy that thrives on clean energy and drives job creation. Our commitment to fostering a competitive battery ecosystem will empower businesses and communities, ensuring that Europe leads the charge towards a climate-neutral future."

Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action: “Europe is set on a path to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Battery production is a vital priority for the clean energy transition in the transport and power sectors and beyond. The European Commission is committed to mobilising much-needed investments in new and transforming technologies to support a resilient European battery ecosystem. We are combining different financial instruments to target our support in the most efficient way and maximise private investment. The partnership with the EIB will help EU businesses and innovators to reap the benefits of innovative net-zero technologies and create the jobs of tomorrow.”

Background information

Battery production is a strategic imperative for Europe’s clean energy transition, crucial not only for the transport and power sectors but also for the EU’s broader strategic autonomy. Ramping up battery production aligns with the Net-Zero Industry Act to boost European manufacturing capacity for net-zero technologies and their key components, addressing barriers to scaling up production. The InvestEU top-up will enhance the competitiveness of the net-zero technology sector, attract investments, and improve market access for cleantech in the EU.

With an estimated total budget of €40 billion from 2020 to 2030 from EU Emissions Trading System revenues, the Innovation Fund aims to create financial incentives for companies to invest in cutting-edge low-carbon technologies and support Europe's transition to climate neutrality. The Innovation Fund has already awarded about €7.2 billion for innovative projects through its previous calls for proposals. It has recently selected 85 new projects for grant preparation under its IF23 Call, expected to receive an additional €4.8 billion.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investments for the European Union’s policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. The InvestEU programme brings together the multitude of EU financial instruments currently available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal.