Energy

Leading the way to clean and secure energy for all

Investing in sustainable energy

Over 80% of the world's energy consumption relies on fossil fuels. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, significant investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, electricity networks, and innovative technologies—such as floating offshore wind power, battery storage, and low-carbon hydrogen—are essential.

Over the past decade, the European Investment Bank has invested approximately €147 billion in the EU's energy sector, and supported clean energy projects worldwide. These investments are helping Europe navigate the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

€28

Billion

EIB financing for energy projects in 2024

The EIB, a long-standing partner

Our support to the energy sector

We finance sustainable energy projects worldwide. We help reduce emissions and energy bills by providing more financing for clean energy and innovative solutions to make the world a cleaner, greener place for future generations.

Over the past decade, the EIB has invested almost €147 billion in the EU's energy sector, enabling Europe to maintain a resilient energy supply. The EIB had a record year in 2024 in terms of energy financing volume, providing more than €28 billion for projects in the sector.

Our support for energy  

Energy investments

Here is an overview of our green energy investments in 2024.

Solar

Our financing of solar power has quadrupled since 2020, reaching more than €4.5 billion.

Wind

We have supported wind technology for decades, with an investment of more than €3 billion. 

Energy efficiency

We have financed €7.5 billion in energy efficiency projects.

Grids

Decarbonisation depends on investment in electricity networks and storage, for which we provided more than €6.6 billion.

REPowerEU

An EU plan for the green transition

The Ukraine conflict sparked an energy crisis that laid bare Europe’s dependency on Russia and on foreign supplies of fossil fuels. The ensuing energy crisis increased the urgency of Europe’s transition to green energy to reduce our energy dependency and ensure access to secure and sustainable sources.  

In 2022, the European Commission introduced the REPowerEU plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast-forward the green transition. The EIB’s Board of Directors agreed to support REPowerEU by providing €45 billion in additional loans and equity, and approved a financing package to support investments to manufacture and install the needed components for wind farms.

Find out more    

Our energy lending policy

The EIB's Energy Lending Policy addresses the four main areas crucial for the green transition:

  • energy efficiency
  • renewable energy
  • innovation
  • energy infrastructure
Check out our ELP at a glance  

Support for your project

We provide financing and advisory services for projects that improve and expand renewable energy, energy efficiency, access and innovation.

Financing

The EIB works with the public and private sectors to increase investments in clean energy. We give direct loans to large companies and projects, while for small projects we offer loans or other assistance to intermediaries like local banks. These banks in turn provide finance to small firms.

For green projects, we provide innovative finance products that cannot be found easily in the market, and we can offer grants and technical assistance to guide projects and improve their chances of succeeding. 

 

Find out more about our products and services  

Advisory services

Our advisory services offer a wide range of support for clients that need help finding the right finance or developing a project successfully.

In the European Union, the EIB assists clean energy projects through the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) grant programme, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, including its ADAPT advisory platform and the Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS). Through JASPERS, we help countries, regions and cities tap EU structural and Cohesion funds and money available from the Just Transition Fund.

Selection of our energy flagship projects

A green grid in the green heart of Germany
How to get floating wind farms out to sea
Spanish project strengthens Europe’s energy autonomy
Energy series

Investing in renewables

Renewable energy is key to cutting fossil fuels and beating climate change.

Our in-depth articles and podcast series dive deep into the history of green energy sources and reveal future innovations that will make them an even greater part of our lives.

Key publications

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects

  •
    16 April 2025

    The sunny side of green energy

    Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.

    SMEs Wind energy Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Solar power Energy efficiency Energy transformation Chile Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 8 April 2025

    From pollution to solution

    Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.

    Climate change Climate Climate action Critical raw materials Energy transformation Estonia European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 March 2025

    Affordable in Paris

    A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.

    Climate Energy efficiency France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 27 February 2025

    Reverse combustion

    German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change

    Electricity Transport Climate change Climate Decarbonisation Renewable energy Technology Emissions Sustainability Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 20 February 2025

    Chipping in with €1 billion

    Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.

    Mobility Transport Climate Technology Development solutions Austria Romania Germany The Netherlands France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 6 February 2025

    How to bring startups to global markets

    EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups

    Start-ups Transport Networks Digital and telecoms Technology Science Artificial intelligence Western Balkans Development solutions Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 January 2025

    A current flowing to the future

    Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people

    Infrastructure Water SMEs Transport Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 18 December 2024

    A tide of innovation

    A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources

    Biomass Environment Water, wastewater management Sweden France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 16 December 2024

    Europe in a changing world

    The European Investment Bank addresses global challenges by focusing on integrating markets, simplifying processes and strengthening security and resilience.

    Interviews Climate change Climate Climate action Management committee Nadia Calviño Sustainability European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 12 December 2024

    An electrifying future

    Three Italian engineers transform family business to develop wires that cut carbon emissions and improve electric-vehicle performance.

    Mobility Transport Climate Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 2 December 2024

    Efficiency as a service

    By paying for outcomes rather than ownership, SMEs reduce expenses, improve efficiency, thanks to an innovative financing.

    SMEs Environment Climate change Climate Energy savings Decarbonisation Energy efficiency Climate action European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 2 December 2024

    Oil of a different origin

    Spanish company invests €1.2 billion in a new plant to turn used vegetable oils and by-products into biofuels that power diesel motors and jet engines.

    Environment Transport Climate Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy

