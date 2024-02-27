Energy investments
Here is an overview of our green energy investments in 2024.
Solar
Our financing of solar power has quadrupled since 2020, reaching more than €4.5 billion.
Wind
We have supported wind technology for decades, with an investment of more than €3 billion.
Energy efficiency
We have financed €7.5 billion in energy efficiency projects.
Grids
Decarbonisation depends on investment in electricity networks and storage, for which we provided more than €6.6 billion.
Our energy lending policy
Support for your project
We provide financing and advisory services for projects that improve and expand renewable energy, energy efficiency, access and innovation.
Advisory services
Our advisory services offer a wide range of support for clients that need help finding the right finance or developing a project successfully.
In the European Union, the EIB assists clean energy projects through the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) grant programme, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, including its ADAPT advisory platform and the Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS). Through JASPERS, we help countries, regions and cities tap EU structural and Cohesion funds and money available from the Just Transition Fund.
Selection of our energy flagship projects
Key publications
-
Energy: Overview 2024
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s support to energy.
-
EIB energy lending policy
This document informs EIB’s stakeholders on how the Bank supports EU energy policy (including updated technical annexes).
-
Mid-term review of the Energy Lending Policy
A scheduled report on the European Investment Bank’s Energy Lending Policy.
-
7 reasons why the energy transition works for Europe
The European Union’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is a big challenge, but also a massive opportunity to modernise the continent’s economy and promote growth, employment, technological advancement and social inclusion.
-
Coal Regions in Transition Overview 2020
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank’s contribution to the transition in Coal Regions.
-
Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development
The EIB’s Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development set out the EIB’s objectives for investments in hydropower projects, establishing sector-specific standards and criteria, which promoters should meet.
-
The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025
Our new global plan to tackle the urgent climate challenges over the next critical decade.
-
Unlocking the hydrogen economy — stimulating investment across the hydrogen value chain
A look at the barriers to the adoption at scale of hydrogen as the clean energy carrier of the 21st century – and the recommendations aimed at addressing them.
Case studies
Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects
-
The sunny side of green energy
Sunshine and wind, combined with vast reserves of critical minerals and an ambitious strategy, make Chile a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
-
From pollution to solution
Estonia start-up UP Catalyst is using carbon capture tech to turn CO2 into graphite and carbon nanotubes, critical raw materials for the energy transition.
-
Affordable in Paris
A young couple gets an energy-efficient apartment close to work, paying less rent than most places in Paris. New apartments are backed by an EIB loan.
-
Reverse combustion
German start-up INERATEC is decarbonising the aviation sector with sustainable jet-fuel made from green hydrogen, renewable energy—and the carbon dioxide that's causing climate change
-
Chipping in with €1 billion
Semiconductors are vital to almost every device. Dutch chipmaker NXP is developing the future versions of this key technology in Europe.
-
How to bring startups to global markets
EU-supported Science Technology Park Belgrade nurtures innovation in the Western Balkans and boosts Serbian startups
-
A current flowing to the future
Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people
-
A tide of innovation
A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources
-
Europe in a changing world
The European Investment Bank addresses global challenges by focusing on integrating markets, simplifying processes and strengthening security and resilience.
-
An electrifying future
Three Italian engineers transform family business to develop wires that cut carbon emissions and improve electric-vehicle performance.
-
Efficiency as a service
By paying for outcomes rather than ownership, SMEs reduce expenses, improve efficiency, thanks to an innovative financing.
-
Oil of a different origin
Spanish company invests €1.2 billion in a new plant to turn used vegetable oils and by-products into biofuels that power diesel motors and jet engines.
Contact us
Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?
We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press