Investing in sustainable energy

Over 80% of the world's energy consumption relies on fossil fuels. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, significant investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, electricity networks, and innovative technologies—such as floating offshore wind power, battery storage, and low-carbon hydrogen—are essential.

Over the past decade, the European Investment Bank has invested approximately €147 billion in the EU's energy sector, and supported clean energy projects worldwide. These investments are helping Europe navigate the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.