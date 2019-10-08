Description

The EIB’s Environmental, Climate and Social Guidelines on Hydropower Development set out the EIB’s objectives for investments in hydropower projects, establishing sector-specific standards and criteria, which promoters should meet. They also summarise best practice recommendations for integrating social, biodiversity, natural resource management and climate considerations into hydropower projects. They have been written for use by hydropower promoters, who should take the requirements and recommendations into account from the early stages of the project development cycle, preferably during the pre-feasibility stage. The guidelines will also serve as a reference for other stakeholders with interests in hydropower projects.