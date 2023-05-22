Solid waste management

We give priority to projects that contribute to the circular economy, including waste prevention, reuse and recycling. When financing projects for the treatment of unavoidable, non-recyclable residual wastes, we take into account long-term objectives and targets for both waste reduction and recycling. We also ensure that waste treatment facilities are highly energy and resource efficient.
Projects eligible for financing
We finance projects that demonstrate economic, financial, technical, environmental and social viability, as well as climate resilience. Additionally, projects eligible for EIB financing must be in line with the waste hierarchy and other key waste management principles (prevention, precaution, proximity and the polluter-pays), as well as national and local waste management plans.
In the EU, we focus on waste management infrastructure and equipment needed to comply with relevant EU legal requirements and targets, in particular on investments that contribute to the transition to the circular economy, climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Outside the EU, the EIB supports the introduction and expansion of integrated waste management systems in line with the EU sector policy objectives and SDGs, including infrastructure and equipment for waste collection, sorting, recycling, composting and final disposal, as well as public awareness campaigns for waste prevention.
Making circularity part of everything we do
We need to shift our economic model from linear "take-make-dispose" to circular. In the past 5 years, the EIB has provided more than € 3 billion of financing towards circular economy projects.
Letting our oceans breathe
The EIB is joining forces with KfW and AFD to fight against the plastic contamination of our oceans through the #CleanOceansInitiative.
The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap
Keen on learning how the EU bank turns its climate action objectives into reality? The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 will guide our ambition. It is the result of various rounds of engagement with civil society and other stakeholders. The Roadmap outlines our bold ambitions for climate finance to back the European Green Deal and make Europe carbon-neutral. It maps the next stages in the journey to sustainable investment and provides a framework to counter climate change and protect the environment during the critical decade ahead. More info here: https://www.eib.org/en/about/priorities/climate-action/index.htm
A deep breath of innovation
Innovative company invents accessible, low-cost air pollution monitor to improve air quality in cities and even figure out the cleanest air for your daily walk
Financing the net-zero transition - panel session
The transition to a net-zero economy represents a massive opportunity for capital providers to finance new technologies and invest in the business models of the future. EIB President Werner Hoyer participated in an engaged exchange, discussing, among other topics, the role of various financial institutions in the multi-stakeholder effort to mobilise capital for industrial-scale transition projects. Find out more on the event
ADB and EIB working together for cleaner and healthier oceans
Warming, overfishing, oil-spills, acceleration of plastic pollution due to COVID-19 etc. are threatening the health of the oceans. It is now more than ever important to protect them! The Asian Development Bank and the European Investment Bank have joined forces in the new Clean and Sustainable Ocean Partnership for Asia and the Pacific, to support projects that reduce marine and plastic pollution, and to promote the greening of the blue economy. Discover more in our video! Find out more about this Partnership here: https://www.eib.org/en/ress/all/2021-018-the-asian-development-bank-and-the-european-investment-bank-join-forces-to-protect-the-oceans-and-support-the-sustainable-blue-economy
Plastic pollution solution
Biodegradable alternative to plastic reduces CO2 emissions and raises awareness about plastic pollution
Farming in the cloud
Agriculture 4.0 starts with AI, IoT and digital maps, and it leads to the tractor of the future, gathering environmental information and communicating through the Internet
EIB President Hoyer's speech at the Climate Ambition Summit 2020
EIB President Werner Hoyer presents the EU bank's climate commitments to deliver on the Paris Agreement at the Climate Ambition Summit.
EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle's opening remarks at the From Paris to 2030 virtual event
EIB VicePresident Ambroise Fayolle's opening remarks at the Project Syndicate's From Paris to 2030 virtual event, 09th December 2020.