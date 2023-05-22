Solid waste management

The rapid population growth, urbanisation and economic development over the last decades has led to an increase in the generation of solid waste across the world. Providing high-quality waste management services is crucial to safeguard public health and protect the environment, but also to support resource efficiency, climate change mitigation and job creation.

The EIB provides long-term financing and technical assistance to public and private waste management projects, both inside the EU and around the world, in line with EU sector policy objectives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

