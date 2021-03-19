Keen on learning how the EU bank turns its climate action objectives into reality? The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 will guide our ambition. It is the result of various rounds of engagement with civil society and other stakeholders. The Roadmap outlines our bold ambitions for climate finance to back the European Green Deal and make Europe carbon-neutral. It maps the next stages in the journey to sustainable investment and provides a framework to counter climate change and protect the environment during the critical decade ahead. Find out more about EIB's Climate Action