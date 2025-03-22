Water and wastewater management

Water is the source of life, but also the resource most affected by climate change. An increased frequency of extreme weather severely impacts the availability and quality of freshwater resources, causing water-related natural disasters, such as droughts and floods. By 2025, 800 million people will have to cope with water scarcity.

As one of the largest lenders to the global water sector to date, the European Investment Bank is making water security and climate change adaptation a priority.

Find out more about our work on Sustainable energy and natural resources