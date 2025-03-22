Search En menu en ClientConnect
Water and wastewater management

Water is the source of life, but also the resource most affected by climate change. An increased frequency of extreme weather severely impacts the availability and quality of freshwater resources, causing water-related natural disasters, such as droughts and floods. By 2025, 800 million people will have to cope with water scarcity.

As one of the largest lenders to the global water sector to date, the European Investment Bank is making water security and climate change adaptation a priority.

  Find out more about our work on Sustainable energy and natural resources

Download the EIB Water Overview 2024  

 In 2024, we invested in projects in the European Union and beyond that will result in an estimated:

  • 13.7 million people with safer drinking water
  • 5.9 million people with improved sanitation services
  • 2 million people with reduced flood risk

Projects eligible for financing

The EIB supports investment that:

  • increases secure access to water resources
  • protects against floods and other destructive water-related events
  • ensures reliable provision of sustainable and affordable water and wastewater services promote resource efficiency (energy, chemicals, water)

We help our clients to maximise their resources: in the wastewater sector, we finance facilities with a focus on energy and materials recovery, for instance bio-gas that turns recycled bio-waste into renewable energy.

Such integrated approaches, for example by using treated wastewater for irrigation, show that we can sustainably manage limited global resources.

You can find in our EIB water sector lending orientation general information on how we assess water projects for financing. This lending guidance focuses on water security.

Mountain water boosts Italian business

Water is becoming scarce even in places where it used to be plentiful, like northern Italy. That’s a problem for businesses, because most companies would fail without a secure supply of water. In the Val di Susa, high above Turin, a hydroelectric dam is converted to a reservoir in a project that brings vital water to nearby towns and businesses. Hear from the engineers who helped finance it and who now operate it. And from the brewer who makes great beer with the water they pipe to him.

Browse our projects

EIB projects under appraisal

EIB financed projects

Case studies

Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.

  •
    22 March 2025

    Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story

    Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.

    Water Water treatment Water, wastewater management Water security Morocco Southern Neighbourhood Global development Climate and environment
  • 28 January 2025

    A current flowing to the future

    Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people

    Infrastructure Water SMEs Transport Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Bosnia and Herzegovina EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 18 December 2024

    A tide of innovation

    A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources

    Biomass Environment Water, wastewater management Sweden France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 10 December 2024

    Finally safe

    When southwestern Poland faced a devastating flood, the Racibórz Dolny reservoir protected millions, showing the power of better flood protection

    Flood protection Urban development Environment Water, wastewater management Poland European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 29 November 2024

    Reservoir of resilience

    Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.

    Water Climate change Climate Water, wastewater management Sustainability Greece European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 26 November 2024

    More than just a pond

    Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing

    Water Institutional Environment Partners Climate Water, wastewater management Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment
  • 18 October 2024

    Investing in nature

    Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.

    Water Forestry Water, wastewater management Agriculture and bioeconomy Climate and environment
  • 19 September 2024

    When nature provides the solution

    Croatia boosts climate adaptation and water security through nature-based solutions backed by The Nature Conservancy and the European Union

    Water Climate Water, wastewater management Climate action Croatia European Union Climate and environment
  • 26 July 2024

    Paris dives into the Games

    The Olympics showcase urban infrastructure projects like water and transport that improve long-term quality of life for all Parisians

    Infrastructure Urban development Water Transport Water, wastewater management Sustainability France European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 19 July 2024

    On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji

    We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.

    Water, wastewater management Fiji Asia and the Pacific Climate and environment
