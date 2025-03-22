Water and wastewater management

In 2024, we invested in projects in the European Union and beyond that will result in an estimated:
- 13.7 million people with safer drinking water
- 5.9 million people with improved sanitation services
- 2 million people with reduced flood risk
Projects eligible for financing
The EIB supports investment that:
- increases secure access to water resources
- protects against floods and other destructive water-related events
- ensures reliable provision of sustainable and affordable water and wastewater services promote resource efficiency (energy, chemicals, water)
We help our clients to maximise their resources: in the wastewater sector, we finance facilities with a focus on energy and materials recovery, for instance bio-gas that turns recycled bio-waste into renewable energy.
Such integrated approaches, for example by using treated wastewater for irrigation, show that we can sustainably manage limited global resources.
You can find in our EIB water sector lending orientation general information on how we assess water projects for financing. This lending guidance focuses on water security.
Browse our projects
Contact us
Do you need finance or technical assistance for your project?
We offer a wide range of financial products, as well as advisory support.
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Contact us
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press
Case studies
Real stories speak louder than general policies. Discover the impact of our projects.
-
Water for Morocco - Zazia 's story
Zazia, a wushu and kung fu trainer from Boufekrane, Morocco, faced a significant water scarcity problem that affected her gym. Clients were demotivated because they were unable to shower due to low water pressure. At home, the challenge extended beyond fetching water to its quality, as the water came from boreholes around the city. With the support of the European Investment Bank, Morocco's National Electricity and Drinking Water Company (ONEE) constructed a 13.5 km pipeline from Boufekrane to Meknes. Since it became operational in July 2021, Zazia and 30,000 residents now enjoy regular access to high-quality water.
-
A current flowing to the future
Bosnia and Herzegovina paves its way towards the European Union with projects that reflect the strength of a resilient people
-
A tide of innovation
A European Investment Bank initiative boosts innovation in the blue economy, promoting sustainable ocean growth and advances in marine technologies and resources
-
Finally safe
When southwestern Poland faced a devastating flood, the Racibórz Dolny reservoir protected millions, showing the power of better flood protection
-
Reservoir of resilience
Climate change is causing severe droughts in Crete. But a new reservoir and irrigation project will tackle these effects and revive agriculture.
-
More than just a pond
Wetlands are vital to keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, so Serbia’s marsh restoration fights climate change with EU backing
-
Investing in nature
Investing in nature is the key to tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, writes EIB Vice-President Amroise Fayolle.
-
When nature provides the solution
Croatia boosts climate adaptation and water security through nature-based solutions backed by The Nature Conservancy and the European Union
-
Paris dives into the Games
The Olympics showcase urban infrastructure projects like water and transport that improve long-term quality of life for all Parisians
-
On the Ground | Supporting safe water in Fiji
We visit Fiji, one of the most populated island countries in the Pacific, where we are helping to build a new plant that will bring safe water to residents in the Greater Suva Area. Join us to learn about how EIB Global supports safe water, improved public health and a better future for Fiji.