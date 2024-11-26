EU project protects Serbian wetlands to fight climate change

Although wetlands account for 40% of global biodiversity, they are disappearing three times faster than forests. This endangers the existence of thousands of plant and animal species.

In Serbia, where extreme heat and floods have become increasingly common, it is crucial to protect these invaluable and productive ecosystems as part of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Wetlands store a significant amount of carbon, reducing its concentration in the atmosphere and thereby slowing the pace of global warming,” says Tanja Vukov, an evolutionary biologist and wetland habitat expert from the Institute for Biological Research ‘Siniša Stanković’ in Belgrade.

“They are also important for regulating microclimate and providing protection against extreme weather conditions. Their preservation and rehabilitation could decrease the risk of climate catastrophe by as much as 30%.”

Urbanization, agricultural drainage, pollution, and resource exploitation are key drivers of wetland degradation. Addressing these issues requires strengthening regulatory frameworks, implementing ecological standards, and promoting public awareness of their importance.

This is the main goal of the campaign called “It’s not just a pond”, which is implemented as part of the EU for the Green Agenda in Serbia. It aims to inform the public about the numerous benefits of wetlands for people and the environment and invite companies, local governments, scientific institutions, and civil society organizations to propose measures to protect wetlands from degradation and disappearance.