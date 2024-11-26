EU project protects Serbian wetlands to fight climate change

Although wetlands account for 40% of global biodiversity, they are disappearing three times faster than forests. This endangers the existence of thousands of plant and animal species.
In Serbia, where extreme heat and floods have become increasingly common, it is crucial to protect these invaluable and productive ecosystems as part of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.
“Wetlands store a significant amount of carbon, reducing its concentration in the atmosphere and thereby slowing the pace of global warming,” says Tanja Vukov, an evolutionary biologist and wetland habitat expert from the Institute for Biological Research ‘Siniša Stanković’ in Belgrade.
“They are also important for regulating microclimate and providing protection against extreme weather conditions. Their preservation and rehabilitation could decrease the risk of climate catastrophe by as much as 30%.”
Urbanization, agricultural drainage, pollution, and resource exploitation are key drivers of wetland degradation. Addressing these issues requires strengthening regulatory frameworks, implementing ecological standards, and promoting public awareness of their importance.
This is the main goal of the campaign called “It’s not just a pond”, which is implemented as part of the EU for the Green Agenda in Serbia. It aims to inform the public about the numerous benefits of wetlands for people and the environment and invite companies, local governments, scientific institutions, and civil society organizations to propose measures to protect wetlands from degradation and disappearance.
Adapting to changing weather patterns
Serbia is already experiencing severe consequences from climate change in the increasing number of extreme weather events. The country can expect over five heatwaves annually, along with new rainfall patterns, with fewer moderate events and more extreme ones. Consequently, the frequency of hail is expected to increase by as much as 80% by the end of the century.
“In the climate change era, Serbia is facing more intensive droughts, which are not only decreasing the water level in rivers, lakes and ponds,” says Vukov. “They are also threatening peatlands, unique and extremely important wetlands.”
“Peatlands accumulate peat, a dense layer of decomposed plant material, which results in carbon storage—up to twice as much as the world’s forests—making them invaluable in the fight against climate change.”
Reservoirs and sponges
Wetlands serve as natural reservoirs, absorbing water during wet periods and mitigating the effects of droughts. They also act like sponges, soaking up excess water during floods and rainy seasons, which reduces the risk of rivers overflowing and flooding populated areas.
“Degraded and fragmented areas can be rehabilitated through the revitalization of natural water flow and by reconnecting wetland habitats,” says Vukov.
“Creating corridors between isolated wetlands by planting native vegetation allows and facilitates species movement, mating, and spread, which helps maintain genetic diversity and reduces the risk of local extinction. By linking habitats, corridors support natural processes such as pollination, seed dispersal, and nutrient cycling.”
Paradise for birds
Obedska Bara, one of the most important bird habitats in Serbia, often referred to as the “Paradise for Birds,” faces several challenges. One of these is eutrophication, a process in aquatic ecosystems that leads to the accumulation of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. This causes uncontrolled algae growth, which depletes oxygen and threatens other plants and animals. Additionally, sudden floods and other changes in the water regime could further disrupt the balance of this area.
Thanks to this initiative, this special natural reserve spreading across 9 820 hectares in southern parts of the Srem region will be able to implement an innovative nature-based solution. This involves breeding and using water buffaloes to graze on 25 hectares of wet meadows, marshes, and forest edges, which will help remove invasive plant species and create open water surfaces, increasing the number of birds nesting in the marsh.
A key to preserving biodiversity
The campaign “It’s not just a pond” is implemented with the financial support of Sweden, represented by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative. This initiative, which has the technical and financial supported of the European Union and is conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental Protection, is implemented by UNDP in cooperation with Sweden and the European Investment Bank, with additional funding provided by the governments of Sweden, Switzerland, and Serbia.
Under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative, the European Investment Bank is providing technical assistance to financial institutions and businesses to support the financing of green investment projects.
"Wetlands provide a wide range of environmental and human benefits,” said Paul Collins, first secretary at the embassy of Sweden in Belgrade.
“From conserving biodiversity and reducing flood risk, to purifying water and storing carbon dioxide, these delicate ecosystems play a key role in protecting people’s natural balance and well-being.”