Serbia is one of the most biodiverse countries in Europe, home to over 44 000 species and subspecies, including more than 1 700 that are legally protected. Though the country accounts for just 2% of Europe’s land, some 74% of Europe’s bird species and 68% of its mammal species can be found in Serbia’s diverse landscapes.

To preserve this rich natural heritage, local civil society organizations are stepping up with support from the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

So far, 13 organizations have received financial assistance from the European Union and Switzerland for projects that help preserve biodiversity in protected areas of the country.

A rehabilitation station for sick and injured birds

“Many sick or injured birds just die in the wild, but a lot of these deaths could be prevented,” says Vjekoslav Joksimović from the citizens’ association Jadovnik – an oasis of untouched nature. “If a certain species which feeds five other species gets extinguished, the food chain breaks.”

“That’s why we came up with the idea of a rehabilitation sanctuary to shelter rare and protected bird species, mostly owls, birds of prey and vultures,” he says.

The small facility established on an area of just 200m2, near the village of Milošev Do on mountain Jadovnik, is now ready to provide emergency support to birds of prey and vultures in need, including the Eurasian Griffon vulture. That’s one of Europe’s largest raptors, with a wingspan of up to 2.8 metres.