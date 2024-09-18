After lying at the bottom of the Danube River near the port of Prahovo for 80 years, the first of some 200 ships sunk there during World War II was successfully removed this summer. Lifted with cables, cleared of sludge and mud, the wrecks emerged from the river.

“In the past, organizing such an undertaking was quite challenging, but with modern technology and techniques, it has become much more feasible,” says Aleksandar Banjac, Serbia’s assistant minister of construction, transport and infrastructure.

The ships were scuttled by the German Navy in 1944 and have obstructed navigation on this crucial stretch of Europe’s second-longest river ever since, especially when water levels are low. In the first phase of the operation to remove them, 21 vessels are targeted, because they cause severe delays to freight transport and lead to estimated annual losses of over €5 million for Serbia.

“Now is the right time, as river traffic and goods transport on the Danube are increasing significantly,” Banjac says. “The river is a crucial artery for Europe, and this particular section is of great interest to shippers.”