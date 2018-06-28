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SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 146,850,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 146,850,000
Transport : € 146,850,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2024 : € 15,850,000
13/12/2022 : € 31,000,000
23/11/2018 : € 100,000,000
(*) Including a € 15,850,000 Investment Grants provided by the COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related press
Serbia: EIB finances improvements to waterways
Related story
A tide of prosperity
Related story
Danube cleanup
Related story
Widening the waterway
Related story
A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2018
20170671
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
REPUBLIC OF SERBIA - MINISTRY OF CONSTRUCTION, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 147 million
EUR 316 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of several investments in the existing core Trans-European Transport (TEN-T) Rhine-Danube inland waterway network of the Republic of Serbia, along the Danube and Sava rivers, which aim at increasing the capacity and improving the efficiency and the safety of the inland waterway navigation, thus allowing for a modal shift from roads to river navigation. The different schemes of the framework loan will be linked to the 2015-2025 Development Strategy on Waterborne Transport of the Republic of Serbia.

The project will facilitate the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of existing fluvial infrastructure and will improve the navigability of the Danube and Sava rivers, aiming at facilitating a modal a shift from road (which is the current dominant mode) to waterway transport. The project will increase capacity, reduce transport times and costs and ensure smooth, reliable and safe inland navigation along these waterway sections. Inland navigation is one of the most energy efficient transport modes and it is considered crucial for providing sustainable multimodal transport links. In addition, being the two rivers waterways of international category, the project will also enhance the economic ties and material exchanges with neighboring countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The majority of schemes under this operation are included in the Strategic Environmental Assessment relevant to the Inland Waterway Transport Development Strategy of the Republic of Serbia for the period 2015-2025. These are likely to fall under the provisions of Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, which has been largely transposed to Serbian legislation. For all these schemes, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs) are either being prepared or will be prepared in due course in accordance with the applicable Directive and the Bank's Environmental and Social (E&S) Standards. These will be further reviewed during the appraisal phase and during the allocation process of each scheme, together with any potential cumulative and cross-border impacts.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
13/11/2018 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related projects
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO
Other links
Related press
Serbia: EIB finances improvements to waterways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84231035
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170671
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84804029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)
Project Number
20170671
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Serbia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Other links
Summary sheet
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Serbia: EIB finances improvements to waterways
Related story
A tide of prosperity
Related story
Danube cleanup
Related story
Widening the waterway
Related story
A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EIB finances improvements to waterways
Related story
A tide of prosperity
Related story
Danube cleanup
Related story
Widening the waterway
Related story
A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - SERBIAN INLAND WATERWAY INFRASTRUCTURE - ИЗВЕШТАЈ О СТРАТЕШКОЈ ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАЈА СТРАТЕГИЈЕ РАЗВОЈА ВОДНОГ САОБРАЋАЈА РЕПУБЛИКЕ СРБИЈЕ ОД 2015. ДО 2025. ГОДИНЕ НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Related sub-project
INLAND PORT OF BOGOJEVO

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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