In recent years, Croatia has experienced increasing flooding, droughts, biodiversity loss and climate change impacts. The result: damage to infrastructure, and saline intrusion in coastal areas vital to the economy.

These trends are expected to get worse, at a huge cost to Croatia. According to an estimate by the European Environment Agency, climate change costs the country €2.5 billion each year.

“With climate change accelerating, water-related threats are becoming more pressing – demanding that water users and operators invest in solutions that can achieve multiple objectives,” says Beatriz Merino, director of financial institutions in Europe at The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation non-profit organisation working with the private sector, governments, international financial institutions and communities in more than 72 countries. “Adaptation to climate change is necessary in all sectors, but especially in the water sector.”

To help Croatia deal with these growing water-related challenges, the European Investment Bank has been collaborating closely since October 2023 with the civil society organisation The Nature Conservancy, so that the financing arm of the European Union can identify investment opportunities for nature-based solutions that address adaptation and water security issues in Croatia.

“The Nature Conservancy’s collaboration with the European Investment Bank has been key to opening the door to further exploration of the benefits of nature-based solutions in Croatia’s watersheds,” says Irma Popović Dujmović, Croatia freshwater programme director at The Nature Conservancy.