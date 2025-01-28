EIB

During the brutal siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s, the city’s trams stopped running for the first time in their history, their routes blocked by the violence that engulfed the city. After two long years, the tram service restarted, even though the siege was not yet over. From then on, Mujagić worked every day to repair the damage caused by bullets and shrapnel. "We wanted to keep the trams going," Mujagić recalls. "We wanted people to have some sense of normality in their daily lives."

For years after the war, Sarajevo's old trams bore the scars of the conflict as they travelled around the city, and Mujagić campaigned for their replacement. His hard work finally paid off in 2024. For the first time in 40 years, Sarajevo unveiled a fleet of new, bright yellow trams.

The trams are just one of the many signs of progress marking 2024 as a turning point for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s long-term projects and European ambitions. In early 2024, EU leaders officially agreed to open accession negotiations with the country. Across the country, major infrastructure projects are hitting milestones – new roads are underway, wind farms are rising, and hospitals are being upgraded. The European Investment Bank has partnered with the public and private sectors to drive this progress.

But this story isn’t just about bridges and tunnels and trams. It’s about people making a difference on the ground. People like Esad Mujagić, committed to improving the lives of their fellow citizens. We went to Bosnia and Herzegovina to visit a hydraulic engineer protecting his city from future floods, a city official restoring the local river to its former glory, and a government worker ensuring access to clean water for remote communities. We want you to meet an environmentalist working to save the native fish population. An engineer making roads safer. A doctor who returned from abroad to provide better healthcare at home.