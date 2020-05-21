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PROCREDIT WB COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 15,000,000
Albania : € 15,000,000
North Macedonia : € 15,000,000
Serbia : € 20,000,000
Credit lines : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
16/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
16/12/2020 : € 15,000,000
17/12/2020 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
Western Balkans: EIB and ProCredit unlock €65 million to speed the recovery of small and medium sized companies from the COVID-19 crisis
Parent project
WB COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SME MIDCAPS PROGRAM LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2020
20200521
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROCREDIT WB COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SMES & MIDCAPS
PROCREDIT BANK AD BEOGRAD,PROCREDIT BANK AD SKOPJE,PROCREDIT BANK DD,PROCREDIT BANK SHA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated EIB loan in support of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. As part of the overall response to COVID-19, the operation will support financial intermediaries with temporary emergency measures to facilitate the provision of liquidity to SMEs and mid-caps and thereby contribute to mitigating the impact of the economic shock in the relevant countries.

Financing of small/medium projects as well as supporting working capital needs of SMEs and mid-caps in Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina with particular focus on the sectors most affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic. This operation is part of a wider crisis support programme for the countries of the Western Balkans.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related projects
Parent project
WB COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SME MIDCAPS PROGRAM LOAN
Other links
Related press
Western Balkans: EIB and ProCredit unlock €65 million to speed the recovery of small and medium sized companies from the COVID-19 crisis

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Western Balkans: EIB and ProCredit unlock €65 million to speed the recovery of small and medium sized companies from the COVID-19 crisis
Other links
Parent project
WB COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SME MIDCAPS PROGRAM LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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