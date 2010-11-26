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EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 55,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/10/2011 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Related story
Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2011
20100479
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Emergency Flood Relief and Prevention

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Republika Srpska

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 74 million
At least EUR 98 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves inventory of flood damages to flood protection infrastructure within the RS's main Danube tributaries, preparation of a Flood Risk Management and Flood Prevention plan including the identification of short, mid and long term measures and finally implementation of priority works for the remedy, repair and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in the most vulnerable areas. Aspects of spatial planning, redevelopment of flood areas and long and mid term flood prevention measures are also included.

The project purpose is to safeguard the agriculture, industrial and housing areas prone to flood impacts and to enable a stable future development. The continuous use of agriculture land will be effected and the spatial planning, finally being based on a stable situation of flood protection and prevention, will be able to focus on establishing protection zones and protected areas in accordance with the EC Directives. The project is expected to contribute to a stable and reliable flood protection in RS, protecting the environment and the people, in compliance with the requirements of the EC Flood Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is environmentally driven. Enhanced protection and prevention levels will reduce contamination of the environment by septic tanks, sewerage, oil spills etc.

The promoter will have to ensure satisfactory application of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and relevant EU rules, which will require international tendering, including publication in the OJEC, for large contracts.

Related documents
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
40528454
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100479
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Other links
Summary sheet
Emergency Flood Relief and Prevention
Data sheet
EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related story
Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMERGENCY FLOOD RELIEF AND PREVENTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications