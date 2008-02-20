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CORRIDOR VC - SECOND PHASE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 191,090,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 191,090,000
Transport : € 191,090,000
Signature date(s)
27/04/2017 : € 25,090,000
22/08/2012 : € 166,000,000
(*) Including a € 25,090,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - section Doboj South-Sarajevo South (Tarcin) - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - section Doboj South-Sarajevo South (Tarcin) - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - section Svijal to Doboj south
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/08/2012
20080045
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Corridor Vc – Second Phase

Ministry of Transport and Communication of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 166 million
About EUR 340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of two motorway sections on Corridor Vc :

  • Vlakovo - Tarcin, South of Sarajevo, in a length of 19 km
  • Svilaj - Odzak, in a length of 9 km, at the Northern border with Croatia, including a bridge across the Sava river, the border between BiH and Croatia

The project will significantly increase accessibility and reduce travel times, thereby contributing to a balanced economic development of the regions concerned. Current average speeds on existing road are estimated at some 50 km/h and these should rise to 120 km/h with the new infrastructure. Commuting among main cities and towns along the corridor will be much faster and more comfortable.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This type of project (construction of a motorway) falls under Annex I of EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and thus requires a full EIA.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and applicable EU rules.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - section Doboj South-Sarajevo South (Tarcin) - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - section Doboj South-Sarajevo South (Tarcin) - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - section Svijal to Doboj south
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications