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FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 19,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 19,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 19,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 19,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways
Related story
Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20170697
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
REPUBLIKA SRPSKA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 19 million
EUR 41 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of flood protection facilities along the Sava river and its tributaries

This project is consistent with Pre-Accession support and support for EU External Policies in the Neighbourhood/Partnership Countries. It is eligible under the External Lending Mandate (ELM) Pre-Accession 2014 - 2020. The medium- to long-term measures, including flood risk mapping and management studies, both within the framework of the International Sava River Basin Commission, correspond to the requirements of the Flood Directive (2007/60/EC) within the EU. As such, the measures also contribute to the alignment with the EU acquis.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The measures will help to increase the country's resilience to the potential effects of climate change. Securing of public flood protection infrastructure is expected to have a substantial positive environmental and social impact, as well as an economic impact on the local economy through avoidance of future damages and losses.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project is expected to contribute to the objectives of the Building Block 1 of the Bank's Economic Resilience Initiative, aimed at supporting additional investments for vital infrastructures.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82760796
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170697
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
Other links
Summary sheet
FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
Data sheet
FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways
Related story
Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways
Related story
Fear and flooding in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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