FLOOD PROTECTION MEASURES RS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Construction of flood protection facilities along the Sava river and its tributaries
This project is consistent with Pre-Accession support and support for EU External Policies in the Neighbourhood/Partnership Countries. It is eligible under the External Lending Mandate (ELM) Pre-Accession 2014 - 2020. The medium- to long-term measures, including flood risk mapping and management studies, both within the framework of the International Sava River Basin Commission, correspond to the requirements of the Flood Directive (2007/60/EC) within the EU. As such, the measures also contribute to the alignment with the EU acquis.
The measures will help to increase the country's resilience to the potential effects of climate change. Securing of public flood protection infrastructure is expected to have a substantial positive environmental and social impact, as well as an economic impact on the local economy through avoidance of future damages and losses.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
The project is expected to contribute to the objectives of the Building Block 1 of the Bank's Economic Resilience Initiative, aimed at supporting additional investments for vital infrastructures.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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