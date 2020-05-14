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WINDFARM VLASIC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 36,000,000
Energy : € 36,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2023 : € 36,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Ornithological study
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Environment and Social Action Plan
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides a €300 000 grant to accelerate energy security and green transition
Related press
Denmark gains near 50% boost in EIB Group investments in 2023
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: European Union and its bank EIB Global support construction of Vlašić wind farm
Related press
North Macedonia: EIB Global supports greening of the financial system through dedicated advisory programme

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2023
20190843
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINDFARM VLASIC
JP ELEKTROPRIVREDA BOSNE I HERCEGOVINE DD - SARAJEVO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 36 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction and operation of a 50 MW wind farm on the Vlasic mountain in the region of Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) and the connection to the nearby national grid.

The aim is to provide a sustainable and secure supply of energy, as well as investing in renewable sources, therefore to contribute to the long-term economic growth and development in the region. The operation supports the EIB's mandate objectives for the Candidate countries, by promoting renewable energy, tackling climate change and improving the security of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The wind farm has undergone an EIA according to the local legislation, and has received relevant environmental permits. Compliance of the project and its authorization procedure with the EIB E&S standards and principles of the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The EIB will enter into a delegation agreement with the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) for the project within the context of a Mutual Reliance Initiative, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARM VLASIC
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Ornithological study
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Environment and Social Action Plan
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides a €300 000 grant to accelerate energy security and green transition
Related press
Denmark gains near 50% boost in EIB Group investments in 2023
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: European Union and its bank EIB Global support construction of Vlašić wind farm
Related press
North Macedonia: EIB Global supports greening of the financial system through dedicated advisory programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Publication Date
1 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126189687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190843
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126908241
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190843
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Ornithological study
Publication Date
1 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126186914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190843
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Environment and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
27 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151411975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190843
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Ornithological study
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Environment and Social Action Plan
Other links
Summary sheet
WINDFARM VLASIC
Data sheet
WINDFARM VLASIC
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides a €300 000 grant to accelerate energy security and green transition
Related press
Denmark gains near 50% boost in EIB Group investments in 2023
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: European Union and its bank EIB Global support construction of Vlašić wind farm
Related press
North Macedonia: EIB Global supports greening of the financial system through dedicated advisory programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides a €300 000 grant to accelerate energy security and green transition
Related press
Denmark gains near 50% boost in EIB Group investments in 2023
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: European Union and its bank EIB Global support construction of Vlašić wind farm
Related press
North Macedonia: EIB Global supports greening of the financial system through dedicated advisory programme
Other links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDFARM VLASIC
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Ornithological study
Related public register
27/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDFARM VLASIC - Environment and Social Action Plan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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