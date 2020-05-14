WINDFARM VLASIC

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Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project will finance the construction and operation of a 50 MW wind farm on the Vlasic mountain in the region of Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) and the connection to the nearby national grid.
The aim is to provide a sustainable and secure supply of energy, as well as investing in renewable sources, therefore to contribute to the long-term economic growth and development in the region. The operation supports the EIB's mandate objectives for the Candidate countries, by promoting renewable energy, tackling climate change and improving the security of energy supply.
If the project were located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The wind farm has undergone an EIA according to the local legislation, and has received relevant environmental permits. Compliance of the project and its authorization procedure with the EIB E&S standards and principles of the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The EIB will enter into a delegation agreement with the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) for the project within the context of a Mutual Reliance Initiative, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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