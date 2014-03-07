Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 105,000,000
Transport : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2021 : € 5,000,000
11/11/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Related public register
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2014
20130476
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 225 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 21 km motorway section Pocitelj - Bijaca on Corridor Vc

The project is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the South-Eastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighbouring countries. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project is therefore eligible under Art 309 (c).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the Project, consisting in the construction of a new greenfield motorway, would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore require a full EIA including public consultations. In FBiH it falls under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure as stipulated by the Law on environmental Protection and pertaining Regulation of BiH. The promoter has already provided an EIA Study for the project carried-out in accordance to the above-mentioned legal framework. Its content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on SEA, EIA and Nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
20/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Publication Date
20 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52158011
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130476
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Publication Date
10 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52417772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130476
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Related public register
10/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA
Data sheet
CORRIDOR VC POCITELJ - BIJACA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications