CORRIDOR VC CENTRE

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to an EIA procedure. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the EU Directives relevant to the ESIA process, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). The entire Corridor Vc has been subject to a regulatory EIA procedure in BiH (divided in four lots with the corresponding EIAs), including public consultation at scoping and assessment stages. Environmental procedures for the two project sections are covered by the EIAs of lots 2 (section Poprikuse – Nemila) and lot 3 (section Tarcin – Ivan). Environmental permit for the entire Lot 2 was first obtained in 2010 and renewed in 2014, whilst the permit for the Lot 3 was issued in 2012 and is in the process of being renewed. There are no protected areas that would be affected by the construction of the two motorway sections of the project. There is a cultural and historical heritage site in the vicinity of the project at a distance of some 200-300 m of the motorway alignment on the Tarcin – Ivan section. A Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework, consistent with EIB policy, was developed by the Promoter and published in 2017 for the whole Corridor Vc in BiH. The procedures and outcomes for environmental and social assessment and management are to be further reviewed during appraisal.