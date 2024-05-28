The kilometres of new road along the Corridor Vc in Bosnia and Herzegovina are intended as a boost for the country’s prosperity, because they facilitate trade. But they also contribute to better road safety. A traffic control centre near Zenica monitors every centimetre of the highway, adjusting the traffic signals and providing immediate help when anything goes wrong.

“We have automatic road accident detection software that helps us identify an incident: an accident, a fire, a load falling out of a vehicle, so that we recognize it faster,” says Zlatko Demirovski, head of department for managing and supervision of traffic at Autoceste FBiH, the public body that operates the system.

That’s important because road accidents in the country are increasing. Over 35 000 occurred in 2023. Bosnia and Herzegovina wants to improve its record, in line with international frameworks. With 260 traffic-related deaths annually (67 per million inhabitants, compared to an EU average of 44.6), each measure to improve conditions on the country’s roads counts.

“Highways are the only part of road traffic that enables driving which is both safe and fast,” says Matteo Rivellini, who heads lending for the Western Balkans and Türkiye at the European Investment Bank. “Projects such as the Corridor Vc mean better connectivity, faster communiting and travelling for its people, but also safer and faster transport for goods and services, which is essential for economic development.”

Prompt reaction to road accidents

All hazardous situations that occur on the road, such as speeding, loss of control over a vehicle, and risky overtaking, can be spotted easily thanks to over 600 cameras installed for video surveillance. Operators are able to react instantly and, within seconds, contact the police, emergency medical services or fire department. In parallel, they can adjust traffic signals and reduce the speed limit kilometres ahead of the scene of an accident.

With over 148 bridges and 46 tunnels, Corridor Vc is currently the largest and the most demanding infrastructure project in the country. Once completed, it will connect Budapest to Osijek, Sarajevo and the port of Ploče.

Thanks to the support of the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other donors, some 126 km of the highway have been built under the supervision of Autoceste FBiH.

For this project, over €3 billion has been invested to date, including more than €1 billion from the European Investment Bank and around €870 million of EU grants channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework.