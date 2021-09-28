When the antiquated trams he drives on the Sarajevo streets break down, Hidajet Šarić has to drive them backwards to the maintenance depot, a dangerous procedure with poor visibility for the driver that poses a serious danger of road accidents. The last time the tram system had new vehicles was just before the 1984 Winter Olympics.

“Many of the trams I drive are the same ones I used to travel on when I was a child,” says Šarić, who is 46.

A new investment signed by the European Investment Bank in March with the Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ministry of Finance and Treasury aims to improve urban transport in the Sarajevo canton. The €40 million financing will modernise and extend the tram and trolley bus networks by replacing existing vehicles and building new tramlines and tracks.

Better urban transport helps cut carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution, especially in the large cities. But climate change isn’t the only factor in transport investment now. COVID-19-related travel restrictions and disruptions in supply chains hit the sector severely and constrained modernisation and decarbonisation.

That’s particularly true in the Western Balkans due to a decades-long investment gap that continues to impede the development of modern transport systems that respond to new social, environmental and climate needs.