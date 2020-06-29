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CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 419,072,600
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 419,072,600
Transport : € 419,072,600
Signature date(s)
30/12/2024 : € 79,072,600
28/12/2020 : € 340,000,000
(*) Including a € 79,072,600 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Related public register
22/04/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and European Union (EU) improve highway network and pan-European transport connections with a €204 million loan
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €340 million to advance works on northern part of Corridor Vc

Summary sheet

Release date
29 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2020
20190751
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 556 million
EUR 696 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a new motorway section of 35 km on Corridor Vc in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). This is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the South-Eastern axis of the extension of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T) to neighbouring countries. It is also part of the South-East Europe Transport Observatory's (SEETO) Comprehensive Network. The section is included in the Single Project Pipeline as priority projects on the Core TEN-T network extension to BiH.

The project, which is a priority for the Government of BiH's Transport Strategy 2016-2030, expects to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the relevant EU Directives, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). The entire Corridor Vc has been subject to a regulatory EIA procedure in BiH (divided in four lots with the corresponding EIAs), including public consultation at scoping and assessment stages. The environmental permit for the lot 2 Doboj South-Sarajevo South, including the road section Medakovo-Poprikuse was renewed in September 2019. Environmental & Social aspects, management measures and procedures as well as alignments of the project with EIB Environmental and Social standards and provisions of the relevant EU Directives are to be reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The Corridor Vc motorway connection is essential for fostering economic growth in the country. The project will facilitate convergence toward EU standards in terms of core economic infrastructure of BiH and increase road capacity and safety on this North-South corridor. The project will shorten travel distances along the central part of the corridor and is thus expected to generate substantial benefits in terms of time savings, reduced accident rates, savings in vehicle operating costs and reduction of local pollution in the towns in the area. The project will also increase accessibility and promote regional as well as local economic development.

Related documents
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
22/04/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and European Union (EU) improve highway network and pan-European transport connections with a €204 million loan
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €340 million to advance works on northern part of Corridor Vc

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Publication Date
8 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131039178
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190751
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131081124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190751
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Publication Date
3 May 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169773781
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20190751
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Publication Date
22 Apr 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169475736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20190751
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Publication Date
3 May 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169760934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20190751
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Related public register
22/04/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE
Data sheet
CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and European Union (EU) improve highway network and pan-European transport connections with a €204 million loan
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €340 million to advance works on northern part of Corridor Vc

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB and European Union (EU) improve highway network and pan-European transport connections with a €204 million loan
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €340 million to advance works on northern part of Corridor Vc
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO - Update to EIA
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC POPRIKUSE - MEDAKOVO
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 2
Related public register
22/04/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Section Medakovo - Ozimica
Related public register
03/05/2023 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - CORRIDOR VC MEDAKOVO - POPRIKUSE - Subsection Ozimice – Poprikuše, Part 1

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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