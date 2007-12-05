Corridor Vc – first phase - North

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Transport and Communication of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The project concerns a new motorway section adjacent to those already under preparation or construction, namely Zenica South - Kakanj, in a length of about 15 km.
The project will significantly increase accessibility and reduce travel times, thereby contributing to a balanced economic development of the regions concerned. Current average speeds on existing road are estimated at some 50 km/h and these should rise to 120 km/h with the new infrastructure. Commuting among main cities and towns along the corridor will be much faster and more comfortable.
This type of project (construction of a motorway) falls under Annex I of EU Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and thus requires a full EIA.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and applicable EU rules.
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