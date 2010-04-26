Summary sheet
Croatian Motorways Ltd. (HAC)
Construction of 13 km of motorway along the Corridor Vc connecting with Bosnia Herzogovina in the north and south.
The project would complete the Croatian part of the motorway network along the international Corridor Vc, connect it to the existing Croatian motorway network and improve border crossing facilities.
Environmental Impact Assessments need to be done for all sections of the Project as it relates to new construction of motorways. The environmental and social aspects will be further appraised.
Procurement for all services and works on the sections of the Project will be organised and tendered according to the procurement rules of the Bank and in particular its Guide to Procurement.
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