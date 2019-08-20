SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will finance the reconstruction, modernisation and extension of the tram line in Sarajevo and the trolley bus network, by purchasing new trolley busses and trams, building new tram lines and tracks. It also includes road components (1st and 9th transversal road and South longitudinal road).
The aim is improve the urban transport in the Canton of Sarajevo, one of the ten canton of the Federation entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The project will improve the network and the level of services for the benefit of both the city and users. The operation supports the EIB's mandate objectives for the Candidate countries, by promoting sustainable and less polluting transport systems and safety investments.
If situated in the EU, manufacturing trolleybuses and trams does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for those components. During appraisal, the Bank will review the measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old trolleybuses and trams, as well as the design and manufacture of new trolleybuses and trams to confirm that best available technologies are applied. In the case of infrastructure components, if situated in the EU, these could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and could be subject to screening. For these components, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directives and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The EIB will enter into a delegation agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the project procurement of the purchase of trams in line with the Procedural Framework between EIB and EBRD for procurement in joint co-financed public sector.
This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.
The operation is expected to generate savings in local air/noise emissions as well as a reduction in green-house gas emissions as a result of the expected modal shift of passengers from private road transport to public transport modes or at least help to maintain the modal share of public transport as much as possible.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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