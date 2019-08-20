SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT

If situated in the EU, manufacturing trolleybuses and trams does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for those components. During appraisal, the Bank will review the measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old trolleybuses and trams, as well as the design and manufacture of new trolleybuses and trams to confirm that best available technologies are applied. In the case of infrastructure components, if situated in the EU, these could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and could be subject to screening. For these components, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directives and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal.