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SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 75,000,000
Transport : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2023 : € 35,000,000
17/03/2021 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €40 million for improving the urban transport network in the Canton of Sarajevo
Related story
A cleaner, greener Sarajevo

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/03/2021
20190820
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
CANTON OF SARAJEVO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 185 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the reconstruction, modernisation and extension of the tram line in Sarajevo and the trolley bus network, by purchasing new trolley busses and trams, building new tram lines and tracks. It also includes road components (1st and 9th transversal road and South longitudinal road).

The aim is improve the urban transport in the Canton of Sarajevo, one of the ten canton of the Federation entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The project will improve the network and the level of services for the benefit of both the city and users. The operation supports the EIB's mandate objectives for the Candidate countries, by promoting sustainable and less polluting transport systems and safety investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, manufacturing trolleybuses and trams does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for those components. During appraisal, the Bank will review the measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old trolleybuses and trams, as well as the design and manufacture of new trolleybuses and trams to confirm that best available technologies are applied. In the case of infrastructure components, if situated in the EU, these could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and could be subject to screening. For these components, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directives and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The EIB will enter into a delegation agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the project procurement of the purchase of trams in line with the Procedural Framework between EIB and EBRD for procurement in joint co-financed public sector.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

The operation is expected to generate savings in local air/noise emissions as well as a reduction in green-house gas emissions as a result of the expected modal shift of passengers from private road transport to public transport modes or at least help to maintain the modal share of public transport as much as possible.

Related documents
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €40 million for improving the urban transport network in the Canton of Sarajevo

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Publication Date
2 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130635589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190820
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Data sheet
SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €40 million for improving the urban transport network in the Canton of Sarajevo
Related story
A cleaner, greener Sarajevo

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB provides €40 million for improving the urban transport network in the Canton of Sarajevo
Related story
A cleaner, greener Sarajevo
Other links
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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