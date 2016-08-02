CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Construction of a new 2.8 km-long motorway section including a 2.4 km-long twin tunnel and ancillary structures between Ponirak and Vraca (exit of the tunnel Zenica) in the central part of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)
The project is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the southeastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighbouring countries. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project lies on a section pre-identified as a priority under the EU-sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda and a Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) investment grant has been requested to support this project. The consistency of the project with the EIB transport lending policy is to be confirmed during appraisal.
If located in the EU, the project, consisting of the construction of a new greenfield motorway, would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore require a full EIA including public consultation. In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina it falls under the EIA procedure as stipulated by the law on environmental protection and pertaining regulation of BiH. The promoter has already provided an EIA study for the project, carried out in accordance with the above-mentioned legal framework. Its content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on strategic environmental assessment (SEA), EIA and nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The customary announcements will have to be published in the Official Journal of the EU, inviting firms and joint ventures to submit expressions of interest to participate in the supervision and works for the project.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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