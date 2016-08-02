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CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 69,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 69,000,000
Transport : € 69,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 19,000,000
26/04/2018 : € 50,000,000
(*) Including a € 19,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways

Summary sheet

Release date
2 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/04/2018
20150774
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 69 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new 2.8 km-long motorway section including a 2.4 km-long twin tunnel and ancillary structures between Ponirak and Vraca (exit of the tunnel Zenica) in the central part of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)

The project is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the southeastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighbouring countries. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region. The project lies on a section pre-identified as a priority under the EU-sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda and a Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) investment grant has been requested to support this project. The consistency of the project with the EIB transport lending policy is to be confirmed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project, consisting of the construction of a new greenfield motorway, would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore require a full EIA including public consultation. In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina it falls under the EIA procedure as stipulated by the law on environmental protection and pertaining regulation of BiH. The promoter has already provided an EIA study for the project, carried out in accordance with the above-mentioned legal framework. Its content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on strategic environmental assessment (SEA), EIA and nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. The customary announcements will have to be published in the Official Journal of the EU, inviting firms and joint ventures to submit expressions of interest to participate in the supervision and works for the project.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Publication Date
21 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70631518
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150774
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66066296
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150774
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Other links
Summary sheet
CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Data sheet
CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides EUR 150m for pan-European motorway through Bosnia and Herzegovina
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina gets EIB and EU support to improve clean water supply and flood protection, and build modern highways
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH - Public Consultation and Disclosure Plan
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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