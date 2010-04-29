RS HOSPITALS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Republika Srpska
The project comprises two hospital investments:
- New Hospital Bijeljina: greenfield development, replacing several obsolete healthcare facilities, will occupy 11 000 m2 providing 220 beds and 5 operating theatres.
- Clinical Centre Banja Luka: reconstruction regarding a central medical block of 64 000m2 and 670 beds covering wards, intensive care, semi-intensive care.
This project replaces or upgrades existing obsolete facilities. Whilst the two hospitals will have the capacity to treat more patients the main aim is to improve the quality of care provided.
The environmental assessment procedures to be applied will be verified during appraisal and should national procedures fall short of what would be required of the EU EIA Directive, the necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure that the environmental aspects of the project will be dealt with in such a way as to meet the requirements of the Directive.
Legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
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