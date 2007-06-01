Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

WATER AND SANITATION FEDERATION BIH

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 81,517,715.52
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 81,517,715.52
Water, sewerage : € 81,517,715.52
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 609,925
20/04/2021 : € 1,500,000
14/05/2013 : € 2,798,515.52
22/09/2010 : € 2,899,758
15/06/2023 : € 2,940,000
5/08/2011 : € 10,769,517
18/08/2008 : € 60,000,000
(*) Including a € 2,940,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK ,a € 1,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB supports water supply and wastewater treatment

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/08/2008
20060272
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Water and Sanitation Federation Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)
Municipalities or Municipality Associations
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million.
EUR 120 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of a country-wide investment programme for the water and sanitation sector, in a number of small and medium-sized municipalities.

The project aims at protecting public health and the environment from water pollution, while maintaining a balanced development of water supply and sanitation as well as safeguarding the financial and operational viability of the water companies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is strongly environmentally driven, although its public health impact is considered to be its primary merit. The schemes will contribute to meeting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s needs in relation to future compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment directive and Drinking Water Directive.

Procurement procedures will be consistent with the Bank’s Guidelines to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB supports water supply and wastewater treatment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bosnia and Herzegovina: EIB supports water supply and wastewater treatment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications