WATER AND SANITATION FEDERATION BIH

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the implementation of a country-wide investment programme for the water and sanitation sector, in a number of small and medium-sized municipalities.
The project aims at protecting public health and the environment from water pollution, while maintaining a balanced development of water supply and sanitation as well as safeguarding the financial and operational viability of the water companies.
The project is strongly environmentally driven, although its public health impact is considered to be its primary merit. The schemes will contribute to meeting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s needs in relation to future compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment directive and Drinking Water Directive.
Procurement procedures will be consistent with the Bank’s Guidelines to Procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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