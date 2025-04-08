Carbon dioxide always gets a bad rap, but it is possible to make good products from CO 2 and maybe even help us live on Mars.

“Everyone sees CO 2 as just a waste product, but our researchers were interested in finding potential uses for it,” says Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, chief technology officer at UP Catalyst, a start-up based in Estonia that is turning waste CO 2 into high-value materials for electric car batteries and the defence and construction sectors. “What we saw was that this so-called ‘waste’ could actually be turned into something quite valuable.”