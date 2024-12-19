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UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 18,000,000
Industry : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2024 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Related story
From pollution to solution
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
2 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2024
20240127
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
UP CATALYST OU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 46 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The scope of the project comprises two demonstrator Generation 4 reactors for producing multi-walled carbon nanotube material (MWCNT) and synthetic graphite for EV batteries, as well as related corporate research and development. This enables the company to build the commercial scale of production and achieve economy of scale.

The project is eligible under the Bank's policy objective "Research, innovation and digital" of the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" as it concerns the development and demonstration of an innovative advanced manufacturing technology in Europe for the production of a critical raw material. The project contributes to the development of the EU-based battery industry, for which it can be considered an enabler. Due to its enabling character for the transition to e-mobility the project fully contributes to Climate Action (mitigation) objective. It meets the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan proposed by the European Commission. The project, as a demonstration project, has high policy impact. It contributes to (i) carbon emission targets of the Fit for 55, (ii) Critical Raw Materials Act, and (iii) Industrial Carbon Management Strategy. The project is located in a Transition Region and contributes to the Bank's Cohesion policy.

Additionality and Impact

The operation falls under the Invest EU eligible policy areas of Research, Development and Innovation as it concerns an innovative project for i) substituting primary and secondary critical raw materials for sustainable, low and zero emissions alternatives, as well as, ii) individual elements of the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage ("CCUS") chain.


The Project addresses these market failures:

(a) It has the nature of a public good for which the company ("Up Catalyst", the "Company", the "Borrower") cannot capture sufficient financial benefits; and

(b) It generates externalities which the Company fails to internalise. The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region, thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive innovative technology to eventually produce a critical raw material. The Project will lead to important knowledge development, job creation and deployment of advanced manufacturing activities in Europe. The Project will furthermore help the development of a cleaner and more sustainable industry in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits).


The equity-type venture debt that the EIB provides is complementary to the Company's equity financing and provides a flexible structure adjusted to the investment needs of the Company (i.e. long tenor, deferred interest, etc). In addition, the presence of the EIB provides for a signalling effect to potentially crowd-in further investment.


The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 December 2024
20 December 2024
Related documents
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Publication Date
31 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237403421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240127
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Other links
Summary sheet
UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Data sheet
UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Related story
From pollution to solution
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
From pollution to solution
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UP CATALYST GREEN GRAPHITE (IEU GT2)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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